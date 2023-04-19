Where to watch & stream the FA Cup live: Broadcasters, TV channels & networks

The FA Cup is the oldest cup competition in world football, with its first tournament played across the 1871-72 English football season. Open to 732 teams across all nine levels of the English football tier system, the competition is renowned for its giant-killings and many iconic moments.
Watched by millions of fans the world over, the information below will arm you with everything you need to know on where to watch FA Cup action where you are.
Where to watch and live stream FA Cup in the US & USA
Broadcast rights for the English FA Cup in the UK are on free-to-air channels BBC and ITV.
BBC have the rights to 18 live games throughout the course of the competition including the final.
ITV, meanwhile, have the rights to 20 live games throughout the course of the competition, also including the final.
In the United States, ESPN has the rights to the FA Cup - you can watch here.
|Country
|TV channel & stream
|UK
|BBC / ITV
|USA
|ESPN
Watch and live stream FA Cup in Europe
You can see a full list of broadcasters for the FA Cup across Europe, including Spain, France, Germany and more, below.
|Country
|TV channel & stream
|Albania
|SuperSport
|Andorra
|DAZN
|Austria
|DAZN
|Belgium
|Eleven Sports
|Croatia
|Sport Klub
|Cyprus
|CYTA
|Czech Republic
|Nova Sport
|Denmark
|Viaplay
|Estonia
|Viaplay
|France
|beIN Sports
|Germany
|DAZN
|Greece
|Cosmote TV
|Hungary
|Spiler TV
|Iceland
|SYN HF
|Ireland
|Premier Sports
|Italy
|DAZN
|Israel
|Sport1
|Latvia
|Viaplay
|Lithuania
|Viaplay
|Kosovo
|SuperSport
|Moldova
|Setanta Sports
|Montenegro
|Sport Klub
|North Macedonia
|Sport Klub
|Norway
|Viaplay
|Poland
|Eleven Sports
|Portugal
|Sport TV
|Romania
|Pro TV
|Russia
|Match TV
|Serbia
|Sport Klub
|Slovakia
|Nova Sport
|Spain
|DAZN
|Sweden
|Viaplay
|Turkey
|Tivibu Spor
|Ukraine
|Setanta Sports
Watch and live stream FA Cup n the Americas
ESPN has the rights to the FA Cup in Caribbean and Latin America countries.
|Country
|TV channel & stream
|Canada
|Sportsnet
|Caribbean
|ESPN
Latin America
|ESPN
Watch and live stream FA Cup in MENA and Africa
|Country
|TV channel & stream
|Middle East
|beIN Sports
|North Africa
|beIN Sports
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
Watch and live stream FA Cup in Asia
|Country
|TV channel & stream
|Cambodia
|beIN Sports
|China
|Bilibili
|Hong Kong
|TVB
|India
|Sony Ten
|Indonesia
|beIN Sports
|Japan
|DAZN
|Laos
|beIN Sports
|Macau
|Macau Cable TV
|Malaysia
|Astro SuperSport
|Mongolia
|SPS
|Myanmar
|SKYNET Sports
|Phillipines
|beIN Sports
|Singapore
|mio Sports
|South Korea
|SPOTV
|Taiwan
|ELTA
|Thailand
|beIN Sports
|Vietnam
|FPT, MyTV