Where to watch the 2023 Euro U21 Championship on TV & live stream online

Everything you need to know about where to watch and stream the Euro U21 Championship live on TV & online.

The 2023 Euro U21 Championship is set to be held in Romania and Georgia, with 16 teams competing for the greatest prize in the age-group tournament in Europe. The tournament will be held between June 21 and July 8.

Co-hosts Georgia and Romania are placed in Group A and Group B, respectively, in the tournament. While Georgia are grouped alongside Portugal, Belgium, and the Netherlands, Romania will face Spain, Ukraine and Croatia in the group stage.

Spain and Italy are the most successful teams in the competition's history, winning a record five times each. They are followed by reigning champions Germany who won their third title in 2021.

Where will the Euro U21 Championship be held?

The competition will take place in five cities - two in Romania and three in Georgia: Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Tbilisi, Batumi and Kutaisi.

Steaua Stadium and Rapid-Giulești Stadium in Bucharest and Cluj Arena and Dr. Constantin Radulescu Stadium in Cluj-Napoca will host the matches in Romania.

In Georgia, Boris Paichadze and Mikheil Meskhi (Tbilisi), Adjarabet Arena (Batumi), Ramaz Shengelia Stadium (Kutaisi) will host the games.

Where can you watch the Euro U21 Championship live?

CountryTV / Stream
BelgiumRTBF, VRT
CroatiaHRT
Czech RepublicCT
DenmarkDKDR
FranceFrance Television
GeorgiaGPB
GermanyProSiebenSat.1
IsraelKAN/Charlton
ItalyRAI
NetherlandsNOS
NorwayNRK, TV2 Norway
PortugalRTP
RomaniaTVR
SpainMediaset Espana
SwitzerlandSRG
UkrainePBC
International*UEFA.tv

*Viewers across the world will be able to watch games on UEFA.tv. See here.

For viewers in the United Kingdom and in the United States, the tournament can be watched live on UEFA TV.

For viewers globally, the event will also be streamed live on UEFA TV.

Upcoming Euro U21 Championship 2023 matches

Date Game Time
June 21Georgia vs Portugal5pm BST/12:00pm ET
June 21Belgium vs Netherlands5pm BST/12:00pm ET
June 21Ukraine vs Croatia5pm BST/12:00pm ET
June 21Romania vs Spain7.45pm BST/2.45pm ET
June 22Czech Republic vs England5pm BST/12:00pm ET
June 22Germany vs Israel5pm BST/12:00pm ET
June 22Norway vs Switzerland5pm BST/12:00pm ET
June 22France vs Italy7.45pm BST/2.45pm ET
June 24Georgia vs Belgium5pm BST/12:00pm ET
June 24Portugal vs Netherlands5pm BST/12:00pm ET
June 24Romania vs Ukraine5pm BST/12:00pm ET
June 24Spain vs Croatia7.45pm BST/2.45pm ET
June 25Czech Republic vs Germany5pm BST/12:00pm ET
June 25England vs Israel5pm BST/12:00pm ET
June 25Switzerland vs Italy5pm BST/12:00pm ET
June 25Norway vs France7.45pm BST/2.45pm ET
June 27Netherlands vs Georgia5pm BST/12:00pm ET
June 27Portugal vs Belgium5pm BST/12:00pm ET
June 27Croatia vs Romania7.45pm BST/2.45pm ET
June 27Spain vs Ukraine7.45pm BST/2.45pm ET
June 28England vs Germany5pm BST/12:00pm ET
June 28Israel vs Czech Republic5pm BST/12:00pm ET
June 28Italy vs Norway7.45pm BST/2.45pm ET
June 28Switzerland vs France7.45pm BST/2.45pm ET
July 1Quarter-final5pm BST/12:00pm ET
July 1Quarter-final8pm BST/3pm ET
July 2Quarter-final5pm BST/12:00pm ET
July 2Quarter-final8pm BST/3pm ET
July 5Semi-final5pm BST/12:00pm ET
July 5Semi-final8pm BST/3pm ET
July 8Final5pm BST/12:00pm ET

