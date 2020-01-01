‘When will the world stand up for Muslims?’ – Demba Ba joins Ozil to call for Uighur solidarity

The Senegal international has commented on the alleged prosecution of Muslims in China

striker Demba Ba hopes sport icons can do more and talk about injustices around the world.

The former and star has joined playmaker Mesut Ozil in calling on the world to support Uighur Muslims in .

Reports claim has up to a million individuals detained in “re-education camps” designed to better integrate the minority group into the country's socialist society.

More teams

The Asian country has since rejected the allegation but Ba thinks the global community is not doing enough for the Uighur people compared to the Black Lives Matter movement which shook the world.

"The Black Lives Matter movement is stronger when non-black people step up for it," Ba told BBC Sport.

"When are we going to see the rest of the world stand up for Muslims?

"I have to try and organise something so football players can get together and, in the meantime, talk about this matter because not a lot of people want to.

"I know there are footballers who want to fight for justice, whether Muslim, Buddhist, Christian, any belief.

"As sportspeople, we have a power we don't even know. If we get together and talk, things change. If we stand up, people stand up with us."

Last December, ’s Yaya Toure expressed a contrary opinion and suggested footballers should stay away from political issues.

“I was quite amazed. I think me and my point of view [is that] football is something that is very important,” the ex- and star told SNTV.

“But I think footballers have to stay with football and politicians do politics because you cannot be involved in these kinds of things. It's going to attract a lot of problems and to be honest, as a Muslim, it's complicated.

Article continues below

“It's his choice, he's been doing his comments [on social media], but I think he was wrong to say that.”

Having previously played for and Goztepe in the Super Lig, Ba returned to in January 2019 after completing a free transfer from Shanghai Shenhua.

The 35-year-old helped Basaksehir win the Turkish Super Lig title in the 2019-20 season with a contribution of 13 goals.