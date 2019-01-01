When is the next Man Utd vs Man City Premier League derby match?

With both sides still fighting across a number of fronts it has had a knock-on effect on their league fixture

The Manchester derby is one of the most eagerly anticipated games of the season as rivals United and City face off.

Precious bragging rights and the contentious issue of whether the northern English metropolis is red or blue are at stake, but, more importantly, so are points.

City have surged ahead of United in recent seasons, with Pep Guardiola's revolution taking full effect in 2017-18 as the club won their fifth league title.

They are on course to defend their crown in 2018-19, but the Old Trafford faithful are always quick to remind their cross-town foes of United's record-breaking haul of 20 titles.

The Red Devils have not won the Premier League since 2013 though and have entered into a wilderness period, but the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has energised the club once again.

United lost the first derby of the current campaign back in November, suffering a 3-1 defeat - a result which marked the beginning of the end of the Jose Mourinho era.

Solskjaer has completely reversed the decline since replacing the Portuguese in December and he will, no doubt, be eager to set the record straight when the sides meet at Old Trafford.

The Norwegian's record-breaking start has propelled his team into the top four and the outcome of the game against City could have a massive bearing on whether they qualify for the .

So, when does the game take place?

When is the next Manchester derby?

The second Manchester derby of the season was originally scheduled for March 16, 2019, but it has been changed after both sides progressed to the quarter-finals.

It has been confirmed that the game will now be played on April 24 and it will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, with an 8pm GMT (3pm ET) kick-off time.

Article continues below

Both sides have had a number of their fixtures rearranged and it means they are facing five fixtures each in April.

United will play West Ham on April 21, three days before the derby, while City will have an extra day to recuperate, since they play on April 20.

Solskjaer's side will play four days after the derby, on April 28, while Guardiola's men are scheduled to play .