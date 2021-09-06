When is the game between Tanzania and Madagascar and how can I watch?

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the Taifa Stars' second qualifying match against the Barea

Tanzania will face Madagascar in their second match of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers seeking to get a win at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Tuesday.

The Taifa Stars kicked off their campaign to reach Qatar with a 1-1 draw against the Democratic Republic of Congo at Stade TP Mazembe on Thursday with the home side scoring first in the 23rd minute courtesy of Dieumerci Mbokani before Simon Msuva levelled in the 36th minute.

Heading into their second Group J match, Kim Poulsen's side have received a major boost following the arrival of captain Mbwana Samatta, who missed the away game in Congo as he was finalising his deadline day transfer from Turkish side Fenerbahce to Royal Antwerp of Belgium.

The return of Samatta, who has managed 20 goals in 59 appearances for the Taifa Stars, will be a huge boost for the team and his combination with Msuva will be crucial for the side.

The Danish tactician has promised an improved performance from his side when they come up against the Barea, who suffered a 1-0 defeat to Benin in their opening fixture at Mahamasina Municipal Stadium, also on Thursday.

“I hope the fans will turn up to support the team and this is the x-factor that we get supporters to be behind the team and I am sure we can put up a brilliant performance,” Poulsen told the media after arriving in Tanzania from DR Congo as quoted by Daily News.

The 62-year-old further stated he was impressed with how his players handled DR Congo, a side he described as favourites to win their group because most of their players play in Europe.

I was very satisfied with the way we played against one of the best teams in the group. I think at the beginning of the game, they did not have much respect for Taifa Stars but when the match moved on, they started to give us respect,” Poulsen continued.

“We made one mistake and they scored...I liked the way my players responded because, after the goal, we started to play much better and create nice chances. After ten minutes, the score was 1-1.”

Following their away win, Benin are topping the group with three points, DR Congo are second on one point, the same as third-placed Tanzania while Madagascar, who are last, will head to Dar es Salaam no points.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The World Cup qualifier has been scheduled for 16:00 (East African Time) on Tuesday, September 7.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (Tanzania) Match Channel 07/09/21 16:00 EAT 16:00 Tanzania vs Madagascar Azam TV

WHERE IS THE CLASH?

Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Tanzania

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

Goal will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews, and features of the showdown.