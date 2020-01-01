When is the Champions League last-16 draw? Teams, date, time & how to watch in UK & US

As the 2020-21 Champions League knockout stage inches closer, here's all the information you need to know ahead of the draw and more

The 2020-21 group stage is in its final matchday, paving the way for the highly-anticipated knockout round to take place in a few months.

This year's Champions League group stage has already seen some mouth-watering ties, with facing off against and clashing with .

Some sides have already confirmed their spots in the Champions League last 16, while others will need results on the last day of group fixtures to seal their fate.

With the draw for the last 16 round nearing, Goal rounds up everything you need to know about when the draw takes place, how to watch it, which teams are involved and more.

When is the draw for the Champions League last 16?

The draw for the 2020-21 Champions League knockout phase will take place on Monday December 14, 2020 at 11am GMT / 6am ET.

It will be held at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, .

Group winners will be seeded and the runners-up will be unseeded.

Teams from the same group cannot be drawn against each other, while clubs from the same national association (such as the Premier League or ) cannot be drawn against one another.

How can I watch the Champions League last-16 draw in UK & US?

The draw for the Champions League last 16 will be livestreamed online for free on UEFA's official website.

You can also follow the draw livestream taking place on Goal or follow Goal's official Twitter pages for all comprehensive updates.

When will the Champions League last-16 games take place?

The last 16 round will take place over two legs, with the first legs played February 16 & 17 and the second legs played on March 9 & 10, 2021.

Which teams have qualified for the Champions League last 16?

The likes of Bayern, , and have all qualified as their respective group winners, while and have finished in second place in the standings.

Group winners will be seeded, while runners-up will be unseeded.

The likes of , Juventus and Barcelona have all qualified but will need to wait until the results of the final matchday for their standings to be determined.

European heavyweights such as PSG and Man Utd will both still be battling for a spot in the Champions League last 16 in Group H, while face stiff competition from and to progress to the Champions League knockout phases.

Champions League 2020-21 knockouts: What does each team need to qualify for last 16?