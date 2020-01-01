2020-21 Indian Super League season: Starting date, teams, venues and all you need to know!

The seventh edition of the league will start in the third week of November...

The seventh edition of the (ISL) is scheduled to start less than a month away.

This time around, there is a lot of interest in the league which will see several changes from the previous edition, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic in no small part.

Last season's final was forced to be held behind closed doors in Goa after the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. And season seven is set to start from the same point. The entire seventh edition will be held in Goa, cutting back on all the travel and related arrangements for the teams.

More teams

Moreover, the matches will be held without spectators and the teams will have to be in a bio-secure bubble, given the spread of Covid-19 throughout the world.

The teams have already started their pre-season in tough circumstances in Goa and will be looking to get themselves in shape with very little time left for the start of the tournament.

Interestingly, the biggest change will be the entry of the two Kolkata giants - and into the tournament. It will ramp up interest in the ISL and its popularity in the football-mad state of West Bengal.

So, when exactly is the ISL starting and what are the changes for this season?

When is the 2020-21 season of ISL starting?

ISL has officially announced that the 2020-21 season will start on November 20, 2020.

#HeroISL 2020-21 - Mark your 🗓️



Less than a month to go ⏳ pic.twitter.com/JUVTA3Svrq — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 21, 2020

The fixtures for the competition have not been revealed yet though it is expected soon.

How many teams will participate in 2020-21 ISL?

ISL used to have 10 teams from the 2017-18 season but from the 2020-21 season, it will feature 11 teams in total.

This is after the entry of the two Kolkata giants - East Bengal and Mohun Bagan - into the ISL. While Mohun Bagan merged with reigning champions to become ATK Mohun Bagan, East Bengal made their entry as 'SC East Bengal' after Shree Cement Ltd came on board as their investors.

How many venues will be utilised for ISL 2020-21?

The 2020-21 season of the ISL will be played at three different venues.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, the Tilak Nagar Stadium in Vasco da Gama, and the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim are the three venues set to host the games. The first game of the season is expected to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

There are 12 training pitches allotted to the teams. Click here to know more about them.

Where are the teams undergoing pre-season?

All teams are undergoing their pre-season in Goa this time around, given the challenges Covid-19 has thrown up.

However, are doing their pre-season training at their Vijayanagar base in Karnataka and are expected to arrive in Goa in time to complete the quarantine protocols and enter the bio-secure bubble for the competition.

What are bio-secure bubble protocols for ISL 2020-21?

ISL has laid out guidelines for smooth conducting of the upcoming edition while observing social distancing protocols which would prioritise the players' health and safety.

Click here to know find detail about these protocols and measures that the teams and players must follow.