When is Lionel Messi's PSG unveiling? How to watch Barcelona legend's transfer announcement

Here's how you can watch Lionel Messi's official unveiling with Paris Saint-Germain, as well as what time it is

It's been a busy few days in the football world, with Lionel Messi leaving his beloved Barcelona due to a breakdown in contract negotiations.

He is now set to pursue a new challenge with French heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain, where he will be reunited with ex-Barcelona team-mate Neymar, as well as link up with superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Messi has already agreed a two-year deal with the Ligue 1 side, and he will be unveiled at a press conference on Wednesday at Parc des Princes. Goal has what you need to know about when the press conference is, how to watch it and more.

When is the Lionel Messi PSG unveiling?

Messi's press conference will take place at 10am BST (5am ET) on Wednesday, August 11.

He will be addressing reporters at Parc des Princes.

Messi has already arrived in Paris to undergo a medical with the Ligue 1 giants, having agreed to a €35m-per-year contract .

PSG have already been teasing content ahead of the Barcelona legend's official signing with the club, posting semi-cryptic videos of a mysterious new signing with 'hints' that include six Ballons d'Or and mate tea.

Messi has already been pictured in Paris waving and greeting fans enthusiastically, so it's only a matter of time before he becomes an official PSG player.

He's also been photographed with his family in the city.

Lionel Messi and family say hello from their hotel in Paris 🥰 pic.twitter.com/Od09epSXYd — Goal (@goal) August 10, 2021

How can I watch Lionel Messi's PSG unveiling & press conference?

The press conference is set to be streamed on PSG's channel here.

It will also be available to watch right here on Goal, and we'll update this page with more details closer to the time of the press conference.

When will Lionel Messi make his PSG debut?

Once all the paperwork is processed and Messi has officially signed for the Ligue 1 side, fans will be wondering just how soon they can see Messi on the pitch in a PSG kit.

Article continues below

The Ligue 1 campaign has already started. PSG registered an opening-day win over Troyes, and Messi could make his debut against Clermont on September 12.

Though PSG do have games prior to September 12, reports from France as well as AS suggest that his full debut will be saved for when fans are allowed to attend stadiums.

Further reading