When is the 2022-23 Carabao Cup third round draw? Date, teams & how to watch

Everything you need to know about the third round draw of the League Cup

The 63rd season of the Carabao Cup kicked off in August and is about enter its third round. The third round of the tournament will welcome the top teams from the Premier League including Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea and Arsenal.

Liverpool are the Carabao Cup defending champions. They beat Chelsea in a thrilling penalty shoot-out that ended 11-10 to clinch the trophy for a record ninth time at Wembley.

Jurgen Klopp's team will start as one of the favourites this season, though they can expect stiff competition from a number of other strong contenders who are also hungry for silverware.

The second round of the 2022-23 Carabao Cup is set to be completed this week and all eyes will then shifts to the draw for the third-round fixtures.

GOAL has all the details about the third round draw of the 2022-23 Carabao Cup, including fixtures, dates, results and more.

When is the Carabao Cup third round draw?

The date for the 2022-23 Carabao Cup third round draw has not been confirmed yet. It is expected to take place after the last of the second round fixtures on Wednesday August 24, 2022.

It is likely to be held after the second round fixtures, which kick off at 7:45pm BST (2:45pm ET), come to an end.

Which teams are in the Carabao Cup third round?

The third round of the Carabao Cup will welcome all the Premier League clubs including last season's top seven teams who have qualified for Europe.

Thirteen Premier League clubs, ones without European commitments, entered the competition entered the Carabao Cup in its second round.

How to watch the Carabao Cup third round draw on TV?

Sky Sports has the rights to broadcast Carabao Cup games in the UK. Matches are usually shown on Sky Sports Football and available to stream live online on Sky Go.

In the U.S., Carabao Cup games are broadcast on the ESPN network.

What date is the Carabao Cup third round played?

The 2022-23 Carabao Cup kicked off on August 8, 2022 and will go on for six months until the final, which will take place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday February 26, 2023.

The first round was completed by August 12 and the second round of the 2022-23 Carabao Cup will start this week.

The third round of the 2022-23 Carabao Cup will start in the week commencing November 7, 2022. A total of 16 matches will be played in the third round.

