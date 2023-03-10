When will Gabriel Jesus play again for Arsenal? Mikel Arteta updates on plans for Brazilian striker’s return from injury

Mikel Arteta is eager to point out that Arsenal will not “rush” Gabriel Jesus back into action after seeing him sit out three months through injury.

Striker injured at 2022 World Cup

No minutes for Gunners since November

Has returned to training

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil international picked up an unfortunate knee problem while on 2022 World Cup duty and was ultimately forced to undergo surgery. He has not figured for the Gunners since November 12, but did join in with full training prior to the Premier League leaders taking in a 2-2 draw with Sporting in the last 16 of the Europa League.

WHAT THEY SAID: Jesus was not included in Arsenal’s matchday squad for the outing in Portugal, with Arteta telling football.london afterwards on when the 25-year-old striker could be seen again: “We will try not to rush him back. We will try to make a fair assessment between what he needs and when is comfortable and as well giving the team a boost that it's going to need in the next few weeks for sure. Everything is going well, he needs time as well to get himself that confidence and that physical state that is necessary to compete with a free mind and once he's free to do that, we will throw him in.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jesus was involved in the post-match warm down following Arsenal’s dramatic 3-2 victory over Bournemouth that has kept them five points clear at the top of the Premier League table and will be eager to return to action as soon as possible having netted five goals for the Gunners so far in his debut campaign.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal, who have been forced to use Gabriel Martinelli as a No.9 of late after seeing Eddie Nketiah also pick up a knock, will be back in domestic action on Sunday when taking in a short trip across London to face Fulham.