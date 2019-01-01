When does the January transfer window close? The dates in the Premier League, La Liga and more

Big deals are sure to be on the horizon as the January transfer window has opened its gates

The January transfer window has just opened, and the football world is eagerly anticipating more high-profile deals to take place.

Last year, soap operas surrounding the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Virgil van Dijk and Diego Costa all took place in January as Barcelona, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid spent big money to get their most important deals finished within the first week.

But now, this year, with the rest of Europe’s top sides gearing up for an intense end to the season with their domestic and Champions League campaigns to think about, some other big spenders could enter the market to boost their chances of winning the big prizes.

Some European leagues have a bit more time to get their affairs in order, however, as the time the window closes varies for each country.

January transfer window dates

Below are the opening and closing dates of the transfer windows in the major leagues across the world according to FIFA's transfer windows calendar.

Country Top league Open date Close date Argentina Primera Division January 21 February 20 Brazil Brasileirao January 10 April 3 China Super League January 1 February 28 England Premier League January 1 January 31 France Ligue 1 January 1 January 31 Germany Bundesliga January 1 January 31 Italy Serie A January 3 January 18 Netherlands Eredivisie January 3 January 31 Portugal Primeira Liga January 3 February 2 Russia Premier League January 23 February 22 Spain La Liga January 2 January 31 Turkey Super Lig January 4 January 31

When does the Premier League transfer window close?

Although clubs can put agreements in place before the window opens, English sides can officially start registering new players from midnight on January 1 and have until January 31.

Teams have until 11pm that day to agree their deals and get paperwork sent to the governing body, but some details can then be finalised the next day if extra time is needed to get a move over the line.

When do European transfer windows close?

Just like in England, the transfer windows in Germany, France, and Spain open as soon as the New Year commences and run until the night of January 31.

Despite not being able to do business until two days later than their counterparts, teams in Netherlands and Italy also have until the last day of the month to finish up, while in Portugal they have until February 2.

Russia have a bit of a delay in their windows due to the timing of their seasons, as they can bring in signings from January 23 until February 22.

When do transfer windows close across the rest of the world?

Seemingly sniffing around Europe's top divisions and looking to lure top players with lucrative wages, Chinese Super League teams have a few extra weeks to prepare for the start of their 2018 campaign.

The window opens on January 1 for clubs in China, but they can keep dipping into Europe and beyond until February 28.

Meanwhile, in South America, Argentina's window runs until February 7 after opening on Monday January 8, while Brazilian clubs get almost two extra months to get their squads in shape before it shuts on April 2.