When do Aston Villa play Liverpool? Dates for Steven Gerrard's Anfield return

Steven Gerrard is considered one of Liverpool's all-time greats, one of the most celebrated players to have pulled on the red shirt – lifting the Champions League and FA Cup as well as cementing himself as one of the most talented midfielders of his generation.

After hanging up his playing boots in 2016, Gerrard has steered into management, having coached the likes of the Liverpool youth academy, Rangers – and now Aston Villa.

A meeting with his beloved former side Liverpool is now on the cards, only now, he will be managing the rival team at his old home. So when do Aston Villa play against Liverpool this season? Goal takes a look.

When do Aston Villa play Liverpool?

Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa side is scheduled to play Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday, December 11 at 3pm GMT (10am ET) in the Premier League.

The return clash at Villa Park is scheduled to take place on April 16, 2022 at 3pm GMT (10am ET).

How can I watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa?

Liverpool vs Aston Villa not be broadcasted on live television in the UK as it is being played at 3pm on Saturday.

Games played at 3pm on Saturdays are forbidden to be shown on television due to the 3pm football blackout rule, which was introduced in the 1960s to protect match attendances at lower league games.

This means that only fans attending the fixture at Anfield will be watching the game live.

Footage from the game will be shown later in the evening, either on Sky Sports’ Game of the Day or as highlights on BBC One’s Match of the Day.

What teams has Steven Gerrard managed?

Since Gerrard retired from his playing career in 2016, he's had a few managerial spells. He was appointed youth coach at Liverpool in 2017 not long after his retirement, and coached the Liverpool Under-18 and Under-19 sides.

Gerrard then took on the role of Rangers manager in 2018 ahead of the 2018-19 season as his first stint as a senior coach, spending three years with the side where he lifted the Scottish Premiership in 2021 without losing a single league match. He was honoured with a handful of individual coaching awards during his time in Scotland, such as the PFA Scotland Manager of the Year and the SFWA Manager of the Year.

He was then appointed as Aston Villa manager in November 2021 following the dismissal of Dean Smith.