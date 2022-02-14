When did Lionel Messi last win the Champions League? Examining PSG star's competition record
Lionel Messi remains one of the biggest stars currently playing world football, trading a two-decade career with Barcelona in which he won every piece of silverware under the stars for a fresh challenge at Paris Saint-Germain.
Now, at the Parc des Princes, Messi has been tasked with bringing the Champions League to Paris for the first time – but when was the last time Messi lifted the coveted trophy? GOAL takes a look.
When was the last time Lionel Messi won the Champions League?
The last time Messi won the Champions League was the 2014-15 season with Barcelona, in the final against Juventus.
The Blaugrana defeated Juventus 3-1 in the final, with goals scored by Ivan Rakitic, Luis Suarez and Neymar.
This was the fifth time Messi had won the Champions League.
How many times has Lionel Messi won the Champions League?
The Argentine has won the Champions League a total of five times.
He has won the competition the following seasons: 2005–06, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2014–15, all with Barcelona.
Messi's first Champions League victory was in 2006, but he did not feature in the final due to a thigh injury picked up during the course of the competition. He was still, of course, awarded a trophy acknowledging his contributions to the campaign.
Barcelona defeated Arsenal 2-1 in the final, with Samuel Eto'o and Juliano Belletti's strikes canceling out Sol Campbell's first-half effort.
The first Champions League-winning final that Messi was actually involved in was the 2009 final against Manchester United, in which he - alongside Eto'o – defeated the Red Devils 2-0 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
Messi also scored in the next Champions League final won by Barcelona, a 3-1 victory over Manchester United again in 2011, held at Wembley Stadium.
How many Champions League titles have Barcelona won?
Barcelona have won the Champions League a total of five times: in 1991-92, 2005-06, 2008-09, 2010-11 and 2014-15.
