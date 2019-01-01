When are the Championship play-off semi-finals & final? Dates, TV channel, stream & everything you need to know
The 2018-19 Championship season has concluded and, while Norwich City and Sheffield United will be automatically promoted to the Premier League, the final spot will be contested by four teams in the play-offs.
West Brom and Aston Villa will be involved, as will 'Spygate' rivals Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United and Frank Lampard's Derby County.
With the play-offs just around the corner, Goal takes a look at when exactly the fixtures are and how to watch.
When are the Championship play-off semi-finals?
|Team
|Agg.
|Team
|1st Leg
|2nd Leg
|Aston Villa
|-
|West Brom
|May 11, 12:30pm
|May 14, 7:45pm
|Derby County
|-
|Leeds United
|May 11, 5:15pm
|May 15, 7:45pm
The 2019 Championship play-off semi-finals will be played on May 11, May 14 and May 15, following the conclusion of the league season.
Both first-leg matches will take place on Saturday, May 11, with the first of those set for a 12:30pm BST (7:30am ET) kick-off and the second commencing at 5:15pm BST (12:15pm ET).
The first of the second legs will be played on Tuesday, May 14, with the second taking place a day later on Wednesday, May 15.
Kick-off times for those games will be in the evening, with each game getting started at 7:45pm BST (2:45pm ET).
When is the Championship play-off final?
The 2019 Championship play-off final will take place on Monday, May 27, meaning the winners of the semi-finals will have a week and a half to prepare for the biggest game of their season.
It will be the third and last EFL play-off final of the season, following the League Two and League One editions, which will be played on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26, respectively.
The game will be held at Wembley and is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off (10am ET).
|Game
|West Brom/Aston Villa vs Leeds United/Derby County
|Date
|Monday, May 27
|Time
|3pm BST / 10am ET
TV Channel, online stream & how to watch
In the UK, Championship play-off games can be watched live on television via Sky Sports and they will be available to stream live online using the network's Sky Go service.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|Sky Sports Football
|Sky Go
Championship play-off games will not be broadcast live on television in the US, but they will be available to stream live online using ESPN+.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|N/A
|ESPN+