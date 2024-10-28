When is the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw? Time, teams, stream & how to watch live

The 2024-25 Carabao Cup will soon be whittled down to the last eight and things are heating up in the race for silverware.
Plenty of big guns will still be involved, but we will see some heavy hitters drop out too, thanks to the make-up of the fourth round draw.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming draw, including where to watch and when it is.
When is the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw? Date & time
|Date:
|Wednesday, October 30, 2024
|Time:
|10pm GMT / 6pm ET
|TV & stream:
|Paramount+ (US), Sky Sports (UK)
The Carabao Cup quarter-final draw will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, during the live broadcast of the game between Tottenham and Manchester City once the game concludes. That fixture kicks off at 8:15pm GMT (4:15pm ET), so the draw will be held at approximately 10pm GMT (6pm ET).
Where to watch the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw - TV channel & live stream
Paramount+ is streaming the Tottenham versus Manchester City tie, so viewers in the United States will be able to follow the quarter-final draw there.
In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football will both have the draw.
Former Liverpool and Tottenham midfielder Jamie Redknapp will help conduct the draw alongside ex-Manchester City star Izzy Christiansen.
Which teams are in the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw?
A total of eight teams - the winners from the previous round - will be in the draw. They are:
- Southampton or Stoke City
- Brentford or Sheffield Wednesday
- Brighton or Liverpool
- Aston Villa or Crystal Palace
- Manchester United or Leicester City
- Newcastle United or Chelsea
- Preston or Arsenal
- Tottenham or Manchester City
When will the Carabao Cup quarter-final be played?
The quarter-final games will be played during the week of December 17, with dates to be confirmed after the draw.