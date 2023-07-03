When will Arsenal sign Declan Rice & Jurrien Timber? Gunners closing in on double signing with medicals scheduled

- Rice and Timber deals near completion
- Medicals to take place 'in coming days'
- Second and third Arsenal deals of summer
WHAT HAPPENED? According to Daily Mail, both deals should be completed this week, with Arsenal ready to splash £105 million ($133m) on West Ham captain Rice and Ajax centre-back Timber set to join him at the Emirates Stadium for £40m ($51m). It's reported that medicals have been scheduled for both players 'in the coming days' and official unveilings could happen before the weekend.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Gunners have beaten Manchester City to the signing of Rice in a deal which is considered a coup by many, while Timber was previously on Manchester United's radar.
AND WHAT'S MORE: The double deal comes as a major statement of intent from Mikel Arteta's side, who challenged for the Premier League title in 2022-23 but fell away amid City's dominance late in the campaign. Arsenal have already wrapped up the big-money transfer of Kai Havertz from Chelsea this summer.
WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners begin their pre-season friendly campaign with an away game at Nurnberg on July 13, before flying to the USA for a tour.