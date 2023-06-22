When is the Carabao Cup first round draw? Time, teams, where to watch on TV & stream live online

Everything you need to know about the draw for the Carabao Cup first round and how to watch live

The Carabao Cup 2023/24 will begin swiftly after the EFL season kicks off in August. After the first round of fixtures in the Championship, League One and League Two, clubs will quickly switch focus to the first domestic piece of silverware available.

So, when is the first round draw, which teams have been assigned which ball number, and what time will it take place? GOAL takes a look, plus how to watch it live on TV or stream online.

When is the Carabao Cup first round draw?

What: Carabao Cup first-round draw When: June 22, 2023 TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

The Carabao Cup first round draw will take place on Thursday 22 June as part of the EFL’s fixture release day.

Round One will see 36 matches drawn, including those of newly promoted to the EFL Notts County and Wrexham and recently relegated from the Premier League in Leeds United, Leicester City, and Southampton.

Which teams are in the Carabao Cup first round draw?

The draw will be separated into Northern and southern sections.

Round One will see 36 matches drawn as all 24 teams from League Two, and League One are involved.

All 24 Championship clubs, including the recently-demoted Leeds, Leicester and Southampton, are set to feature in the first-round draw - despite some relegated sides receiving a bye in previous years.

The second round will see the 12 Premier League teams not involved in Europe included. The eight Premier League teams that are also competing in a European competition will enter the competition in the third round.

Ball No. North Section Ball No. South Section 1 Accrington Stanley 1 AFC Wimbledon 2 Barnsley 2 Birmingham City 3 Barrow 3 Bristol City 4 Blackburn Rovers 4 Bristol Rovers 5 Blackpool 5 Cambridge United 6 Bolton Wanderers 6 Cardiff City 7 Bradford City 7 Charlton Athletic 8 Burton Albion 8 Cheltenham Town 9 Carlisle United 9 Colchester Town 10 Crewe Alexandra 10 Coventry City 11 Derby County 11 Crawley Town 12 Doncaster Rovers 12 Exeter City 13 Fleetwood Town 13 Forest Green Rovers 14 Grimsby Town 14 Gillingham 15 Harrogate Town 15 Ipswich Town 16 Huddersfield Town 16 Leyton Orient 17 Hull City 17 Millwall 18 Leeds United 18 Miltons Keynes Dons 19 Leicester City 19 Newport County 20 Lincoln City 20 Northampton Town 21 Mansfield Town 21 Norwich City 22 Middlesbrough 22 Oxford United 23 Morecambe 23 Peterborough United 24 Notts County 24 Plymouth Argyle 25 Port Vale 25 Portsmouth 26 Preston North End 26 Queens Park Rangers 27 Rotherham United 27 Reading 28 Salford City 28 Southampton 29 Sheffield Wednesday 29 Stevenage 30 Shrewsbury Town 30 Sutton United 31 Stockport County 31 Swansea City 32 Stoke City 32 Swindon Town 33 Sunderland 33 Watford 34 Tranmere Rovers 34 Wycombe Wanderers 35 Walsall 36 West Bromwich Albion 37 Wigan Athletic 38 Wrexham

How can I watch or stream the Carabao Cup first round draw?

The first round of the Carabao Cup draw will be broadcast live on Sky Sports at 2.30pm on Thursday the 22nd of June as part of the EFL fixture release day.

Country TV channel Stream United Kingdom Sky Sports Sky Go, NOW TV

Sky Sports has the rights to broadcast Carabao Cup in the UK, with streaming available on the Sky Go or the NOW TV app.

When will Carabao Cup fourth round games be played?

The Carabao Cup first-round matches will take place on the week commencing Monday, August 7.