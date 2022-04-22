Women's football is playing catch-up with the men's game, but positive strides have been made in recent years.

The scale of the growth can be charted in attendances at fixtures and the world record for a women's game was smashed in 2022, with fans of Barcelona and Real Madrid helping to surpass a high-point that had stood for 23 years.

So what is the record attendance for a women's football game? GOAL takes a look at the biggest sold-out games in the history of the sport.

What is the women's football attendance record?

The world record attendance for a women's football match is 91,648. It was set on April 22, 2022, when Barcelona Women played Wolfsburg Women in the UEFA Women's Champions League at Camp Nou.

Rank Game Attendance Venue 1 Barcelona vs Wolfsburg 91,648 2 Barcelona vs Real Madrid (2022) 91,553 Camp Nou, Barcelona 3 USWNT vs China (1999) 90,185 Rose Bowl, California 4 USWNT vs Japan (2012) 80,203 Wembley, London 5 England vs Germany (2019) 77,768 Wembley, London

Once the attendance was confirmed, a tweet from the official Barcelona Twitter page declared: "We did it again, CULERS! We did it again: The WORLDWIDE RECORD is ours! We have done it once again!"

Full-time: Barcelona 5-1 Wolfsburg.



Another world-record crowd. Another incredible performance. Another game won - 39 out of 39 for the reason. It's going to take something truly special to stop this Barca team this season, if anyone is able to do it. Superb. #UWCL — Ameé Ruszkai (@ameeruszkai) April 22, 2022

What are the other highest women's football attendances?

Barca Femeni broke the record for the first time during a 5-2 Champions League victory over arch-rivals Real Madrid Women on March 30 as 91,553 fans packed into Camp Nou.

The previous record attendance was 90,185, which had stood in place since 1999 when the USWNT played China at the Rose Bowl during the 1999 World Cup in the United States.

The United States women's national team were involved in the third-highest attendance too, having played in front of 80,203 people at Wembley during their gold medal match against Japan in the 2012 Olympics.

A friendly match between traditional rivals England Women and Germany Women brought a crowd of 77,768 to Wembley in 2019, while Atletico Madrid Women and Barcelona Women played a league game in front of 60,739 in 2019.

A NEW WORLD RECORD CROWD OF 91,648 FANS AT CAMP NOU 🤯 pic.twitter.com/WaGe8ZT7Bc — GOAL (@goal) April 22, 2022

Another bumper crowd was expected for Barcelona Women's Champions League semi-final with Wolfsburg Women as the club revealed that the game was a sell-out ahead of kick-off, and a new addition to the highest attendance table has now been confirmed.

