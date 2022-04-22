What is the women's football attendance record?
Women's football is playing catch-up with the men's game, but positive strides have been made in recent years.
The scale of the growth can be charted in attendances at fixtures and the world record for a women's game was smashed in 2022, with fans of Barcelona and Real Madrid helping to surpass a high-point that had stood for 23 years.
So what is the record attendance for a women's football game? GOAL takes a look at the biggest sold-out games in the history of the sport.
The world record attendance for a women's football match is 91,648. It was set on April 22, 2022, when Barcelona Women played Wolfsburg Women in the UEFA Women's Champions League at Camp Nou.
Rank
Game
Attendance
Venue
1
Barcelona vs Wolfsburg
|91,648
2
Barcelona vs Real Madrid (2022)
91,553
Camp Nou, Barcelona
3
USWNT vs China (1999)
90,185
Rose Bowl, California
4
USWNT vs Japan (2012)
80,203
Wembley, London
5
England vs Germany (2019)
77,768
Wembley, London
Once the attendance was confirmed, a tweet from the official Barcelona Twitter page declared: "We did it again, CULERS! We did it again: The WORLDWIDE RECORD is ours! We have done it once again!"
What are the other highest women's football attendances?
Barca Femeni broke the record for the first time during a 5-2 Champions League victory over arch-rivals Real Madrid Women on March 30 as 91,553 fans packed into Camp Nou.
The previous record attendance was 90,185, which had stood in place since 1999 when the USWNT played China at the Rose Bowl during the 1999 World Cup in the United States.
The United States women's national team were involved in the third-highest attendance too, having played in front of 80,203 people at Wembley during their gold medal match against Japan in the 2012 Olympics.
A friendly match between traditional rivals England Women and Germany Women brought a crowd of 77,768 to Wembley in 2019, while Atletico Madrid Women and Barcelona Women played a league game in front of 60,739 in 2019.
Another bumper crowd was expected for Barcelona Women's Champions League semi-final with Wolfsburg Women as the club revealed that the game was a sell-out ahead of kick-off, and a new addition to the highest attendance table has now been confirmed.
