The likes of Thierry Henry, Kevin De Bruyne and Mesut Ozil top the list for most Premier League assists, but who holds the record outright?

Many goals wouldn't be scored if not for the players providing the crucial assists: a great delivery from a free-kick or an in-swinging corner that makes a tap-in easier than ever.

Goal-scorers tend to get most of the attention during matches, but a good assist should never be overlooked.

So which player holds the record for providing the most Premier League assists in a single campaign? Goal takes a look.

What is the record for most Premier League assists in a season?

The record of most Premier League assists in a single season is shared by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne, who both tallied 20.

Henry racked up his incredible assist tally playing for Arsenal during the 2002-03 season, while De Bruyne clocked in 20 assists for Manchester City in 2019-20.

De Bruyne makes the top 10 list an astonishing three times, managing 18 assists during the 2016-17 season for Manchester City plus a further 16 assists in 2017-18 for the same club.

They are followed by former Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil in third place, who had 19 assists to his name during the 2015-16 season.

Then comes former Chelsea duo Frank Lampard and Cesc Fabregas plus De Bruyne again, all on 18 assists each.

Fabregas also appears on the list twice, his 17 assists for Arsenal in 2007-08 ranking him in seventh place.

Most Premier League assists in a season full list

Season Player Assists 2002-03 Thierry Henry 20 2019-20 Kevin De Bruyne 20 2015-16 Mesut Ozil 19 2004-05 Frank Lampard 18 2014-15 Cesc Fabregas 18 2016-17 Kevin De Bruyne 18 2007-08 Cesc Fabregas 17 1992-93 Eric Cantona 16 2017-18 Kevin De Bruyne 16 1994-95 Matthew Le Tissier 15 1995-96 Steve McManaman 15 1999-00 David Beckham 15 1999-00 Nolberto Solano 15 2001-02 Robert Pires 15 2011-12 David Silva 15 2016-17 Christian Eriksen 15 2017-18 Leroy Sane 15 2018-19 Eden Hazard 15

Who has the most assists in Premier League history?

Ryan Giggs is the current record-holder for most assists in Premier League history, with 162 during his extensive career at Old Trafford.

He is followed by Fabregas, who provided a total of 111 assists during his time playing for both the Gunners and Chelsea – but he is still a whopping 51 behind Giggs.

Wayne Rooney comes in third with 103 assists, with Lampard shortly behind on 102.

Ex-Arsenal man Dennis Bergkamp rounds out the top five with 94 assists