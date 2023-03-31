Man Utd takeover bidder Thomas Zilliacus claims to have GAME-CHANGING revenue source that Glazer family missed

Manchester United takeover bidder Thomas Zilliacus claims to have a game-changing revenue source up his sleeve that the Glazer family has missed.

WHAT HAPPENED? Formal offers for the Premier League heavyweights are on the table at Old Trafford, with the Glazers – who have faced opposition to their presence throughout an eventful reign in England – looking to generate around £6 billion ($7m) from a sale. It has been revealed that debt continues to mount under their stewardship, with revenue down 10 per cent in United’s latest financial results, but Zilliacus claims to have a money-making plan that he will unveil if his bid for ownership proves to be successful.

WHAT THEY SAID: Zilliacus has posted in a series of tweets: “The latest financial figures released by Manchester United show the club has missed one revenue source that could bring in more money than any of the current ones. If XXI Century Capital's bid wins that will change.”

He added: “Many have asked what additional source of revenue I am talking about. I will reveal what it is if I am successful with my bid, and immediately implement it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zilliacus – who is the chairman and founder of novaM Group, Mobile FutureWorks and XXI Century Capital – has vowed to make United supporters central to his plans, claiming that he will sell half of the club to fans in the form of shares and allow them to vote on important club matters via an app.

WHAT NEXT? Zilliacus is, however, not the only runner in the race for United, with INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe – who is Britain’s richest man – also in contention alongside Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management.