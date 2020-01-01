What are Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez & family doing in coronavirus quarantine?

The Portugal captain is currently at his home in Portugal with his family, keeping busy with his own fitness regimes

The likes of superstars such as Lionel Messi have been participating in the #StayAtHome challenge, but what has striker Cristiano Ronaldo during amid the Covid-19 quarantine?

Social distancing measures battle to prevent the further spread of the virus has led footballers to remain at home, with all club activity suspended in Europe until April.

So what has the former ace been up to?

More teams

How has Cristiano Ronaldo & his family been spending Covid-19 quarantine?

The ace was given the green light by his club to return to his hometown of Madeira before went on lockdown.

The Juventus team was placed in quarantine after it emerged that Daniele Rugani had tested positive for the virus, but Ronaldo was still allowed to travel back home in order to care for his mother, who had suffered from a stroke.

Maria Dolores was eventually discharged from hospital to continue recovery in a private medical facility, with Ronaldo still staying in Madeira with his partner and children.

At his home, Ronaldo shared an adorable (and informative) video on his Instagram Stories of himself teaching his kids how to wash their hands effectively.

Acting as instructor, with three of his kids in high chairs, Ronaldo gave them a demonstration on how to properly rub your hands together with hand sanitiser.

Of course, washing your hands and making sure that you are completely germ-free is one of the main components of the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

Cristiano Ronaldo teaches his kids how to #staysafe from coronavirus by washing their hands 👶



(🎥: IG/cristiano) pic.twitter.com/HTmF18RMhE — Goal (@goal) March 21, 2020

Ronaldo, alongside his agent, has also donated €1 million (£920,000/$1.08m) to three intensive care units in Portugal in the ongoing battle against Covid-19.

He follows in the footsteps of Messi, who also donated €1m to Hospital Clinic in Barcelona with the aiming of caring for patients and researching the virus.

Ronaldo's donation will fund the purchase of equipment for ICUs in Lisbon's Santa Maria Hospital and 's Santo Antonio Hospital.

"We were contacted by Jorge Mendes, who volunteered with Cristiano Ronaldo to fund two intensive care units for critically ill patients with Covid-19," Santa Maria President Daniel Ferro said.

"There are fans, monitors, infusion pumps, beds, all the equipment that makes up an intensive care unit equipped to provide assistance to a patient infected with Covid-19."

Paulo Barbosa, president of the board of Centro Hospitalar Universitario do Porto, said: "This unit will allow the opening of 15 intensive care beds, fully equipped with fans, monitors and other equipment.

"The Centro Hospitalar Universitario do Porto thanks Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Mendes for this very useful initiative, at a time when the country needs everyone so much."

The Juventus forward has also shared photos of himself training at home, follow in the footsteps of other footballers.

He posted a picture from his home workout set-up an addition to advocating the importance for everyone to stay home and practise social distancing, writing: "If you ever dreamed of playing for millions around the world, now is your chance. Play inside, play for the world."

Additionally, he has been very vocal in stressing the importance of following the guidelines set out by WHO (World Health Organization) on the steps that the public must take in order to protect themselves amid the Covid-19 and how to be responsible in preventing the further spread of the virus.

On Instagram, he posted a photo from the WHO outlining the best steps on how to protect yourself from the virus, adding the caption: "Hi guys, just a little message and reminder of the steps we must all follow to protect ourselves and our loved ones. Please stay safe. #stayhome #staysafe."

His partner, Georgina Rodriguez, shared an Instagram post acknowledging the heroic efforts made by the world's medical staff working on the frontlines of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She wrote: "The real HEROES don't wear capes. Our HEROES wear a gown, gloves, masks and PPE. Doctors, nurses, psychologists, and warders fight and risk their lives to save us. Millions of thanks to all the health professionals who with their great work, vocation, solidarity and love are fighting in this war against COVID-19.

"LET'S FINISH THIS VIRUS !!! STAY HOME, PLEASE. SMALL ACTIONS SAVE LIVES."