'I want to prove it to people' - USMNT star Weston McKennie on his desire to change people's opinions with decision to remain at Juventus

Weston McKennie says he's determined to prove the doubters wrong by reestablishing himself at Juventus after returning to the club this summer.

McKennie opens up on summer

Stayed with Juve despite rumors

Now with USMNT for upcoming friendlies

WHAT HAPPENED? McKennie spent the second half of last season on loan with Leeds, having fallen out of Juve's plans, with that loan proving a disaster as Leeds were relegated from the Premier League. McKennie subsequently returned to Juve, but was linked with a move away from the club all summer long.

However, he ultimately stayed past the closing of the summer transfer window and has now featured in each of Juve's first three games of the Serie A season. As he continues on with the start of the campaign, McKennie says he hopes to prove he's up for the challenges that come with playing at Juve as he looks to put the past behind him.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Things happen so fast," McKennie began. "Things can change within a day, things can change within a week. For me, my biggest challenge to myself was just to take care of my body and come back to preseason prepared and not give anyone anything to talk about or try and bring up about me. I think Juventus wasn't easy because I left the club at a time of crisis, I guess you could say, and so coming back, I felt like I started back at square zero, but, those challenges, I'm always up for a challenge that I think I needed at this time in my career: to kind of prove to people that I still haven't proved it to that I am the player that I can be.

Article continues below

Going into preseason in America, I just wanted to put on good performances, which I think I did, and I think it kind of helped change the mind of some people. We'll see where it goes from here. Obviously the past few months are in the past and I can only focus on the present and look forward to the future."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McKennie has started the season as U.S. men's national team teammate Tim Weah's backup at the right-wingback position, starting one game while coming off the bench for the other two. The two Juve stars have now joined up for the U.S. for international duty and are expected to return to their respective positions in midfield and on the wing under Gregg Berhalter.

Next Match Friendlies USA UZB Info

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? The U.S. will face Uzbekistan on Saturday in the first of two friendlies during the international break, with the second coming on Tuesday against Oman.