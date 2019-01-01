West Ham vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Jurgen Klopp's men are seeking to reinforce their place at the top of the Premier League with three more points

Liverpool’s next stop in their quest for the Premier League title is West Ham’s London Stadium, which will play host to Jurgen Klopp’s Reds on Monday.

After Pep Guardiola’s men beat Arsenal 3-1 on Sunday, the Reds can re-establish a five-point advantage at the summit of the standings, having missed the opportunity to open clear water in midweek when they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Leicester.

West Ham, meanwhile, have lost their last three fixtures in all competitions but did beat Arsenal 1-0 in their previous home outing and still have an outside chance of European football if they can string together a strong run.

Squads & Team News

Position Liverpool players Goalkeepers Alisson, Mignolet, Grabara Defenders Clyne, Van Dijk, Robertson, Moreno, Lovren, Matip Midfielders Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Keita, Henderson, Lallana, Camacho, Jones Forwards Mane, Salah, Firmino, Sturridge, Shaqiri, Origi

Liverpool vice-captain James Milner returns from a one-match ban and will go straight into the squad.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, however, is still missing, with Jurgen Klopp hopeful he will return to full training in the next week. Joe Gomez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are absent, too.

Jordan Henderson is set to make his 300th Premier League appearance.

Possible Liverpool starting XI: Alisson; Milner, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Fabinho; Shaqiri, Firmino, Mane; Salah

Position West Ham players Goalkeepers Fabianski, Adrian, Trott Defenders Zabaleta, Cresswell, Diop, Masuaku, Ogbonna Midfielders Snodgrass, Noble, Rice, Felipe Anderson, Obiang, Coventry, Powell, Holland Forwards Antonio, Arnautovic, Carroll, Diangana, Perez

Marko Arnautovic faces a race against time to shake off a foot injury if he is to feature. The odds are stacked against the Hammers’ top scorer, however.

The Hammers also have doubts over goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski and Aaron Cresswell.

These add to a huge number of long-term problems, the most prominent of which are Fabian Balbuena, Jack Wilshere, and Andriy Yarmolenko.

Samir Nasri is also absent.

Possible West Ham starting XI: Fabianski; Zabaleta, Diop, Ogbonna, Masuaku; Rice, Noble; Snodgrass, Anderson, Antonio; Arnautovic

Match Preview

If Liverpool felt that they needed any more incentive to retain first place in the Premier League, Manchester City defender Kyle Walker may just have given it to them.

The Reds missed a golden opportunity to move seven points clear in the race for the title on Wednesday as they were surprisingly held to a 1-1 home draw against Leicester, which manager Jurgen Klopp put partly down to the snow on the pitch.

Twenty-four hours earlier, City had stumbled to a 2-1 defeat at Newcastle, and with the margins in the title race so slim may have felt their chances had slipped away.

Walker reacted to the Reds’ slip by posting a meme of Leicester scorer Harry Maguire with the caption: “So basically they thought they were gonna go 7 points clear.”

Klopp responded pointedly to the England defender’s social media post, which was hastily deleted, by saying: “I never celebrated when another team dropped points or lost a game, that's not allowed.

“For supporters, it's a bit different, for people involved, I don't understand, but it's nothing to criticise from my point of view because I don't understand.”

The German will look to use that action to spur his side on to three points on Monday, with the Bundesliga winner seeking to draw on past experience and keep a cool head.

“I am not a nervous person and so I was never nervous before we won the first title at Dortmund. That's how it is,” he said on Saturday.

“Experience showed me that the way I did it in the past worked, so I didn't change. The only thing I always knew is to do the right thing as often as possible, stay focused on your own way and don't think about the other things around, and do it as much and as good as you can.

"Then, if you are good enough, it will happen. If not, it will not happen.”

Manuel Pellegrini, the Manchester City boss who whisked the title from under the noses of the Reds in 2014, is now in charge of West Ham. He has played down any questions of Monday’s rivals being nervous but is well aware of the performance his side must produce if they are to win.

“If we want to beat Liverpool we need to play a good game, defend well, as they have top players and we need to play with a high pace as we have done against a lot of teams at home so we have all the chances to do it again,” he said.

Indeed, the Hammers beat Arsenal 1-0 in their last home outing so know they are well capable. Liverpool have been warned.