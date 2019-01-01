West Ham vs Fulham: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Claudio Ranieri's side have a desperate need for points as they visit the London Stadium on Friday in Premier League action

West Ham play host to at the London Stadium in a derby match that the visitors have to win in order to maintain a viable chance of avoiding relegation.



The Cottagers come into this match eight points adrift of safety with only 12 matches of the season remaining and with five losses in their last six games, they need a swift turnaround in their fortunes.



West Ham, meanwhile, are four without a win in the league and will be eager to stop the rot against their neighbours.

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Squads & Team

Position West Ham players Goalkeepers Fabianski, Adrian Defenders Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku, Zabaleta, Fredericks Midfielders Rice, Obiang, Noble, Lanzini, Nasri Forwards Anderson, Antonio, Snodgrass, Diangana, Arnautovic, Hernandez, Carroll, Perez

West Ham have been troubled by long-term injuries for much of the season and that remains the case, with Winston Reid, Fabian Balbuena, Carlos Sanchez, Jack Wilshere and Andriy Yarmolenko all out.

Manuel Lanzini and Samir Nasri, however, have both resumed training over the course of the last fortnight.

Possible West Ham starting XI : Fabianski; Zabaleta, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Noble; Snodgrass, Nasri, Anderson; Arnautovic

Position Fulham players Goalkeepers Rico, Fabri, Bettinelli Defenders Mawson, Chambers, Le Marchand, Ream, Bryan, Fosu-Mensah, Christie, Odoi Midfielders Anguissa, McDonald, Cisse, Seri, Cairney, Johansen, Torre, Sessegnon, Kebano, Schurrle, Ayite Forwards Mitrovic, Kamara, Vietto

Fulham also have a couple of notable injury concerns, with Alfie Mawson and Marcus Bettinelli long-term absentees.

Havard Nordveit and Lazar Markovic are both fit, with the January additions in line for debuts, though potentially only off the bench as they are lacking sharpness.

Possible Fulham starting XI: Rico; Christie, Odoi, Ream, Bryan; Chambers, Nordveit; Schurrle, Seri, Babel; Mitrovic

& Match Odds

Match Preview

West Ham may find themselves in mid-table obscurity, but that does not mean that they do not want to finish the season limply.

Like their opponents, they had last weekend off after being knocked out of the prematurely, and they took the opportunity to go to for a warm-weather training camp to prepare for the final stretch.

The Hammers have enjoyed a rather positive campaign but are winless in their last four, although that sequence does include a fine 1-1 draw at home against Liverpool.

Manager Manuel Pellegrini, though, is eager for them to get back to winning ways against Fulham on Friday.

“It's a tricky game against a team fighting not to be relegated,” he said. “They have a good manager and signed a lot of good players, so it will not be easy if we don't play as we did against and in the first 45 minutes against .

“We must start the game fast and play well with a good tempo to get the result that we want.”

West Ham go chasing their first Premier League double of the season, having previously overcome the Cottagers 2-0 on December 15 thanks to goals from Robert Snodgrass and Michail Antonio.

Fulham, meanwhile, can ill afford a repeat of that result.

Prior to his side’s home match with a fortnight ago, manager Claudio Ranieri called for his players to be “soldiers”, but the loss of two goals in the opening 25 minutes made defeat inevitable.

Their sole success since beating Huddersfield 1-0 on December 29 came against at Craven Cottage, a match in which they stormed back to win 4-2 after trailing 2-0.

It is that attitude that Ranieri must have from his troops on Friday, though without an away win to their credit all season – the only team in the whole division to suffer such an ignominy – that is easier said than done.