How to watch today's West Ham vs Arsenal Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between West Ham and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will aim to book three competitive wins on the spin when they take on West Ham in Saturday's Premier League game at the London Stadium.

Mikel Arteta's men are coming off a morale-boosting 5-1 victory over Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League while picking up a 3-0 home win against Nottingham Forest in the domestic circuit last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Hammers last shocked Newcastle 2-0 last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch West Ham vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between West Ham and Arsenal will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on NBC and Universo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

West Ham vs Arsenal kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League London Stadium

The Premier League match between West Ham and Arsenal will be played at the London Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm GMT on Saturday, November 30, 2024.

Team news & squads

West Ham team news

West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui faces a touchline ban, while Ghanian forward Mohammed Kudus serves the last game of his five-match ban. On the other hand, Edson Alvarez is back from a two-game ban.

Niclas Fullkrug and Jean-Clair Todibo are unlikely to be available for selection due to injury, with former Arsenal man Dinos Mavropanos expecting a start on Saturday.

Arsenal team news

While Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu remain sidelined with knee injuries, Gabriel emerges as a doubt on account of a knock the defender sustained in the Sporting win. Kieran Tierney is back from a hamstring injury.

Arteta will either replace Gabriel with Jakub Kiwior or deploy Riccardo Calafiori in the heart of defence by bringing in Oleksandr Zinchenko at left-back.

Leandro Trossard and Mikel Merino could benefit from rotations.

