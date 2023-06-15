West Ham tickets: Prices, package deals, membership & season ticket information

Watch the Hammers live in action this season

With the 2022-23 Premier League campaign over and done with, football fans have caught no shortage of gripping action over a dramatic, one-of-a-kind season. But now, attention turns towards preparations for the 2023-24 term, with supporters looking for their matchday fix once more - and who better to catch than West Ham?

The Hammers endured a very mixed campaign at home in the top-flight, but abroad have conquered all ahead of them, and sit on the cusp of a first European triumph in the Europa Conference League under David Moyes, with a winner-takes-all final against Fiorentina set to cap off their term with what could be a moment of history.

But how can you get your hands on tickets to see them in action next season, as they look to bounce back from their domestic struggles? Allow GOAL to let you know just what options you have for seeing West Ham play in the Premier League in 2023-24.

Where to stay around the London Stadium

If you're travelling in for a game, you can check out places to stay around the stadium using the interactive map below.

Upcoming West Ham tickets for sale and ticket prices

With the season at a close, there are currently no official competitive matches scheduled for West Ham to play at London Stadium. However, it will not be too long before the Premier League officially reveals their 2023-24 fixture list

When it is published, GOAL will have all the details here on their home fixtures, as well as a guide to how much you can expect each one to cost over the coming campaign.

West Ham matches at London Stadium

One of the Premier League’s most storied faces, West Ham have been a regular presence at the high table of English football since their return from a one-season stint in the Championship more than a decade ago.

Having spent the majority of their existence at the Boleyn Ground, also known as Upton Park, they moved to the former site of the London 2012 Olympic Games, London Stadium, following its redevelopment in 2016.

That move has coincided with the club’s emergence as a surprise European contender, having qualified for back-to-back continental seasons with a series of impressive Premier League results.

A less-than-stellar 2022-23 season saw the club look at serious risk of relegation, but led by Moyes and England mainstay Declan Rice, they have not only recovered their fortunes but reached the final of the Europa Conference League.

A dramatic extra-time win over Sevilla in the 2021-22 Europa League has been followed by successes against Gent and AZ this term, and the Hammers will be hopeful of writing even more success stories next term too.

West Ham tickets & prices

With a variety of options to choose from at London Stadium, here are the types of tickets you can get, from season passes to individual matchday tickets, to hospitality options. You can find all the West Ham tickets currently on sale here, while there are also resale options available at StubHub.

West Ham season tickets: benefits, pricing and availability

A West Ham season ticket is the only guaranteed way to ensure you can be there for every home game at London Stadium during a Premier League season. It ensures the holder will have a reserved seat in the stands for all the action.

The Hammers have already revealed their prices for the 2023-24 season, offering a range of options from supporters that run the gamut from some of the most affordable to the most expensive in the Premier League.

Prices start for adults at £310.00 in Band 6 for supporters and rise through to £1,105.00 for Band 1, with further higher prices available for premium options among the 1966 range, named for England’s World Cup-winning campaign in the same year.

Renewals are currently open for existing holders, but do know that applications are not open for new supporters. Those who wish to stay informed must be a West Ham member, at which point they will be invited to purchase one in the future.

West Ham matchday tickets: options, categories and prices

West Ham are yet to confirm the individual pricing structure for games during the 2023-24 Premier League season, though it is expected it will align with the options offered as options for season ticket holders.

It is not yet known either whether the Bees will categorise matches into further priority brackets in line with high demand and prestige status. Several Premier League clubs will charge more for a marquee fixture with a rival than they do for others.

GOAL will have all the details here when West Ham’s home fixtures are published, along with a breakdown of likely matchday prices across adult, senior, young adult and junior categories.

West Ham hospitality tickets & packages: premium experience for fans

For a luxury matchday experience at London Stadium, fans can step up and enjoy one of the club’s hospitality options on their visit.

West Ham might have one of the best slate of packages in the Premier League when it comes to enjoying the game in style, with a mixture of sports bars, fine dining, restaurants and private boxes available for the discerning spectator to indulge in over the course of a day out.

To find the best deals on West Ham’s hospitality packages, TravelZoo offers a wide range of promotions for fans to make the most out of their match-day experience. TravelZoo sources the top deals, no matter what experience you are looking for, thanks to its partnerships with over 5,000 top travel suppliers.

Special offers and discounts: promotions, group rates, and deals

There are no specific special offers or discounts for West Ham tickets, with prices typically set ahead of the start of the season for fixtures across all competitions.

Seniors, children and young adults will pay less than the full price, however, which is worth remembering when it comes to making your purchase.

West Ham Ticket Pricing and Seating

With multiple tiers to the pricing structure at London Stadium for West Ham matches, it is important to know what variety is available when shopping for tickets.

Prices may be divided by the nature of the fixture, such as Premier League and FA Cup, while other games may see a marginal increase or decrease around a base cost dependent on the opponent.

Beyond that, seats will be broken down on their stand location. For example, a spot at the back of the Bobby Moore Stand will be distinctly cheaper, while taking your place in the heart of the North Stand will be more expensive.

Remember, make sure to weigh the pros and cons of both your seating preferences with your budget. Want the best view in the house? The Billy Bonds Stand is where it is at. Fancy being behind the posts? The Sir Trevor Brooking Stand will get you closest to the net.

Important considerations for buying West Ham tickets: Authenticity, Availability, and Terms

When it comes to purchasing tickets to watch West Ham at London Stadium, it is important to remember there are multiple channels through which to buy, though some are more efficient than others.

The easiest way to obtain tickets is from the official West Ham website. However, second-hand tickets will be available on the resale market, and on rare occasions, you may be able to purchase them from an official vendor in-person, such as at a club shop.

Can I buy West Ham tickets without a membership?

In order to purchase an official ticket through the club to see West Ham play at London Stadium, you do not need to necessarily be a member of the club. However, members are always granted first access to tickets, and may sell out before any general release.

There are several brackets of memberships, ranging from adult options to those for juniors. Each comes with additional perks and privileges depending on the membership purchased.

Fans are offered a range of benefits from priority access to tickets, to a discount in the club shop. Prices are yet to be revealed, but you can register your interest now for membership ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Adult

Claret (Adult)

Junior

Claret (Junior)

West Ham hospitality tickets & packages

A range of hospitality options and VIP packages await fans at London Stadium, allowing you to turn your trip to see West Ham play into a luxurious matchday experience.

London Stadium offers two options for each of their four tiers of packaging, split between sports bars, restaurants, fine dining and private boxes. The former options represent the cheapest, with casual attire and a light snack menu, while the next two offer increasingly ritzy options for a pre-match feed.

Not only do the Hammers offer executive boxes for a more private occasion, their top-of-the-line option - BM6 - is so exclusive as to be strictly by invitation only, offering the ultimate last word in matchday indulgence.

When do West Ham hospitality tickets go on sale?

If you’re a die-hard West Ham supporter looking to secure your spot in hospitality for a fixture, then it is good to know the timetable you have for making purchases ahead of the 2023-24 season.

You can register your interest for a package at the club’s website. When the Premier League officially releases the 2023-24 fixture list, it is expected that the club will contact prospective buyers to further discuss details.

By planning ahead and acting quickly, you can ensure that you don't miss out on the opportunity to experience an unforgettable match day at London Stadium.

FAQs

How can I buy West Ham season tickets?

Right now, you cannot purchase season tickets for West Ham’s 2023-24 Premier League campaign, as they have sold out.

You can, however sign up to the club’s waiting list, which will offer you the chance to purchase a season ticket for a future campaign when they become available.

How can I buy West Ham away tickets?

You can purchase West Ham away tickets from the club’s official website, just as you would for home matches. You will still need a West Ham membership to do so, however.

You can also explore purchasing tickets from the club website of their opponent, though you will likely need to be a member there too, making it particularly ineffective as a cost-saving measure.

How hard is it to get West Ham football match tickets?

Due to high demand, it is not that easy to get your hands on Premier League tickets for West Ham matches, with only a finite pool of seats available for each game.

Unsurprisingly, that can lead many fans to head to resale sites such as stubhub.co.uk in their efforts to bag tickets, though even then, it is not a foregone conclusion.

The best way to get tickets for West Ham matches is to ensure you have a membership and then plan in advance to see where you may have the best chance of obtaining a ticket.

How do I buy cheap West Ham tickets?

The best way to buy cheap West Ham tickets is to purchase from the club’s official website, looking for tickets in the more cost-friendly portions of London Stadium Stadium.

Second-hand resale sites such as stubhub.com may also offer cheap tickets at short notice, with prices likely to be at their lowest the closer to the game you get.

Be aware, however, that tickets can often be inflated or sold for above the retail price depending on demand.

What is the best way to travel to London Stadium?

The best way to travel to West Ham fixtures is by public transportation, with multiple stops on the National Rail network and London Underground offering access to London Stadium.

Stratford Station is the main terminus for the ground and is just a short walk away on foot. It is served by National Rail services operated by Greater Anglia and c2c.

In addition, the London Underground serves the station through the Jubilee and Central lines, while the London Overground and Docklands Light Railway both also alight there.

Where can I stay around London Stadium?

There are several hotels for visitors to stay around London Stadium and across wider London.

The interactive map below shows what is available within the immediate vicinity of the ground, although the city's public transport system will present easy options for travel if further afield.

Can I book a tour of London Stadium?

You can indeed book a tour around London Stadium, with it held daily both in and out of season in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

You can book a trip through the club’s website, with prices available in advance or on the day. In addition, further tour add-ons are available at higher costs for a deeper dive into the ground and its history.

Prices start at £20.00 for adults and £17.00 for concessions.