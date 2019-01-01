West Ham must let 'problem' Arnautovic go, says Wright

The Hammers striker is keen to leave London behind

An unnamed Chinese club have made a reported £35m bid for West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic and Ian Wright believes the player must be allowed to leave.

The Hammers issued a statement last week declaring the Austrian isn't for sale, only for Arnautovic's brother and agent to insist the player wants to move.

Despite the transfer speculation, the 29-year-old striker started against Arsenal on Saturday as West Ham claimed a surprise 1-0 win.

As he departed the match, though, Arnautovic was seen clapping to and thanking West Ham's supporters on his way off of the field.

While a key player for Manuel Pellegrini this season, Wright is adamant Arnautovic should be let go by the club before he causes any problems for them.

"You could see the way he came off the pitch on Saturday, he's gone, he wants to go and I would let him go because I think West Ham have got something going," Wright told BBC Radio 5 live's Monday Night Club.

"You look at his pattern and it always seems to be a little bit abrasive when he's leaving. When it's to go, it's just bang, out. Abrasive.

"I think he'll be a problem [if he stays] and I think that's what's happened at Stoke. I think he's been a problem most of the places he's been.

"He wants to go - I'd let him go."

With wages of £200,000 a week reportedly on offer in China, former Premier League striker Chris Sutton was critical of Arnautovic's desire to leave West Ham.

"How much money does he actually need?," Sutton said.

"I rate him so highly as a player but it's just greed isn't it?"