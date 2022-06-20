West Ham seal £30m Aguerd transfer - but who is the ex-Rennes defender?

The Hammers had made the addition of another centre-half a top priority for the summer window, and have got their man in the Morocco international

West Ham have spent big on Nayef Aguerd as David Moyes secured the centre-half reinforcement he has been after for some time, with the Morocco international completing a move to east London from Rennes.

The 26-year-old defender has spent the last four seasons in France, with his stock rising considerably in that time.

A new challenge in the Premier League is now set to be taken on, with Aguerd ready to slot straight into the fold at the London Stadium.

How much have West Ham spent on Nayef Aguerd?

The Hammers have invested heavily in Aguerd’s current ability and potential for future growth.

Moyes has been able to convince his board that £30 million ($37m) is money well spent on the highly-rated Moroccan. He will wear No 27 for the Hammers.

Aguerd's arrival will add important depth to West Ham’s defensive ranks as they ready themselves for a 2022-23 campaign which will include more continental competition.

A seventh-place finish last season sealed Europa Conference League qualification, with Moyes having said of his desire to get more bodies on board: “The truth is, I’ve probably been looking forward six months to a year.

"How can I grow it a little bit better and stronger. I’ve been at it all the time and I’ve never stopped thinking about the future and growing the club.”

With Aguerd acquired, West Ham may now listen to offers for Issa Diop, with the 25-year-old Frenchman – who sparked talk of interest from Manchester United before suffering a dip in form – entering the final 12 months of his contract.

Who is new West Ham signing Nayef Aguerd?

Aguerd is a left-footed centre-half, and is considered to be an ideal long-term replacement for Angelo Ogbonna in the Hammers’ ranks.

Across 31 appearances in Ligue 1 last season, he averaged one interception, one tackle and 4.1 clearances per game while also winning 3.1 aerial duels.

Article continues below

He has won 25 caps for Morocco and was an ever-present during their run to the last eight of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

Aguerd also figured in both of his country’s play-off matches against Congo DR as they booked tickets to the World Cup finals in Qatar.

Further reading