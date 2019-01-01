West Bromwich Albion defender Hegazi to miss start of English Championship season

The Egypt international has begun his rehabilitation and will not be available for selection until September

West Bromwich Albion defender Ahmed Hegazi will miss the start of the 2019/20 English Championship season after undergoing surgery on his injured ankle.

The 28-year-old was a consistent performer for the Baggies last season despite nursing the problem, playing 43 games across all competitions.

Hegazi made four appearances for in the 2019 Arica Cup of Nations where the Pharaohs were eliminated in the Round of 16 of the tournament.

“Ahmed had an issue with his ankle which we managed through last season and he was able to play through,” ’s Head of Sports Science and Medicine Andrew Leaver told the club website.

“However, the sheer volume of games he played last year which continued in the summer with , meant surgery was required to resolve the issue.”

The former defender is hoping to return to action soon after the successful operation.

Article continues below

“Everything went well and I’m now focusing on a full recovery and return as soon as possible,” Hegazi said.

West Brom open their 2019/20 Championship campaign against at the City Ground on August 3.