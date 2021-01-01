West Brom star Diagne 'can score against any team' after adapting to Premier League

The Senegal striker is ready to help the Baggies beat the drop with his contributions in front of goal

Mbaye Diagne said he has adapted to the Premier League and he is ready to help West Bromwich Albion in their relegation fight with his goals.

The 29-year-old moved to the Hawthorns on loan from Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray in January, and he has settled in well in England after contributing two goals and two assists in 11 league appearances.

Diagne’s goals have come against top-six teams – he struck in West Brom’s 5-2 win over Chelsea and got a goal in their 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

With the Baggies placed 19th on the Premier League table, nine points adrift of safety, the Senegal international believes his goals can help Sam Allardyce’s team escape relegation with seven games left for them to play.

"The Premier League is living up to its reputation," Diagne told Express and Star. "I like it when the games are tough. You have to fight and I like fighting to win games and score goals.

"I am really enjoying playing in the Premier League. I was really happy to score against Manchester United and then Chelsea.

"I was really happy for the team that we secured important results against some big teams. It's always a pleasure to score and I want to show that I can score goals against any side. If I continue to get chances, I know I will score goals.

"The squad at the moment, we are confident we are fighting and you can see that in our play. Although we have missed opportunities to win games, we have been in all of them. That is giving us hope we can stay in the Premier League if we continue to work hard."

Following his January move, the 2018-19 Turkish Super Lig top scorer narrated his initial struggles at the club and he also highlighted Allardyce's faith in him.

"I feel I have adapted to the Premier League and England now," he continued. "I think it was difficult at the start because of the driving, language and the different way of life.

"I have got to know all my teammates better and the link-up between us is getting better and better.

"The manager believes in me and has faith in me. It's my job to score goals and I'm confident of doing more of that. I'm feeling better after each game and I really like it here at West Bromwich Albion."

Diagne will aim to help West Brom extend their winning run to three games when they travel to Leicester City for a Premier League match on Thursday.