Werner given farewell mosaic of RB Leipzig moments ahead of £47.5m Chelsea move

Amid controversy over the timing of the switch, the Germany international has, nevertheless, been bid a fond farewell

showed that they have no hard feelings towards future attacker Timo Werner by presenting him with a specially-commissioned mosaic before the club’s 2-0 defeat at the hands of on Saturday.

The fixture was the last time that Werner will feature in a home match for the East German side before he completes a £47.5 million ($59m) switch to the Premier League club in the summer.

It is a move that has generated some controversy, however, with the international forward having been made unavailable for the remainder of the club’s campaign in August.

More teams

Given his importance to the side – he has scored 32 goals and created 13 more in 43 outings for the club this season – it represents a significant blow and resulted in his agent coming out to defend him.

“What annoys me is that Timo is now being put in a corner and portrayed as a bad sportsman who lets his team-mates down,” Werner’s representative, Karlheinz Forster, told Sport1. “I have to contradict that very clearly and I can only agree with what [RB Leipzig managing director] Oliver Mintzlaff said yesterday before the game!

“It would have been anything but a good start for Timo at his new club if he had to return to Leipzig for the preparation and the Champions League after the break.

“It was the joint vote of all parties involved - and not just Timo's decision - that he should move to Chelsea on July 1, and not wait until mid or late August.”

Article continues below

And we're also saying our goodbyes to @TimoWerner , who will join Ethan in West London 👋❤️ pic.twitter.com/eb1va9vlam — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) June 20, 2020

The player, meanwhile, is looking forward to the move and is grateful to Leipzig for providing a stepping stone after he joined them from in 2016.

"I am delighted to be signing for Chelsea, it is a very proud moment for me to be joining this great club," Werner said. "I, of course, want to thank RB Leipzig, the club and the fans, for four fantastic years. You will forever be in my heart.

"I look forward to next season with my new teammates, my new manager and of course the Chelsea fans. Together we have a very successful future ahead of us."