Werner details key differences between Premier League and Bundesliga after Chelsea debut in victory against Brighton

The new Blues star spoke of the variation between the two competitions after making his first appearance in a win

Timo Werner has spoke about the differences between the Premier League and the as the German made his debut for in a 3-1 win against Brighton on Monday.

The 24-year-old looked sharp in his first appearance in a Blues shirt, regularly getting in behind the Seagulls defenders in an impressive display at the AMEX Stadium.

Chelsea were made to earn their win, with Jorginho's first half penalty being cancelled out by Leandro Trossard early in the second stanza, before Reece James quickly restored parity with a thunderbolt from distance.

Kurt Zouma rounded out the victory with a scuffed effort finding its way past keeper Mat Ryan, as the Blues started off their Premier League campaign with three points.

In his first appearance in after a career in , Werner explained the game was more open in the second half than he was used to, and also remarked on the physicality difference with the opposing defenders.

"It was a hard game after 1-1 but then Reece scored an amazing goal, " Werner told MOTD . "We are very happy that we won today."

"The game is totally different. There is more space but when you come out in the second half and the game was totally different - [it] changed completely. Brighton gave us a lot of problems.

"I played against three massive defenders, you don't have that in Germany. I'm happy to be here and I think it was a good first game for me and the team.

"Brighton did very well from the beginning and pressed us high. The second game will become harder because it is . I tried and did my best and got an assist for the team.

"We had a lot of players not in the rhythm now but I think we will get better and better when we play more games together."

After their perfect start to the season, Chelsea face a huge test in their second Premier League match as they welcome champions Liverpool to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Following a tie scheduled on September 22 against either or Barnsley, the Blues travel to (September 26) and host (October 3).