'We're only going to get better' - Liverpool chairman Werner pleased with 'magical' season at Anfield

The Reds finished second to Manchester City in the Premier League title race but can look forward to a Champions League final next month

chairman Tom Werner insists the best is yet to come from Jurgen Klopp’s side, as he reflected on a “magical” season at Anfield.

The Reds ultimately came up short in their efforts to secure a first league title since 1990. Despite their 2-0 win over on Sunday, ’s 4-1 triumph at secured a second successive Premier League crown for Pep Guardiola’s men.

There were no tears at Anfield, where Liverpool’s supporters gave their team a rapturous ovation at the final whistle.

No wonder. The Reds finished the campaign on 97 points – the highest in club history and the most by any team not to win the Premier League. They lost just once in the league all season, and have a final against in Madrid to look forward to in three weeks’ time.

Werner, along with principal owner John W Henry and Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon, was there to witness it all.

And afterwards the chairman stopped to speak to reporters about the progress being made at Liverpool.

“It was a magical season,” he said. “Obviously we’re disappointed that we didn’t win the league but it was a remarkable season and the squad is exciting.

“I think that we’ve made a lot of friends around the world and I think we’ve done well by our supporters. I can’t say enough about Jurgen and all the talent on the field.”

Klopp stated in his own post-match press conference that “this is just the beginning” for this Liverpool team. The German believes the age and quality of his squad means success in the future is inevitable.

Werner agrees.

“We’re only going to get stronger,” he said. “Ninety-seven points, it’s a remarkable year.

“We obviously didn’t win the league but we’ll be back next year and we’ve got a lot of motivation to win the league next year. I’m excited.”

Werner reserved special praise for the fans, who stayed long after the final whistle to greet their heroes. The parties went on across the city long into the evening, too.

“The support was extraordinary,” he added. “As Jurgen said, between the support on Tuesday and the way the team played on Tuesday, that was one of the great matches at Anfield.

“Now I look forward to a great match in Madrid.”