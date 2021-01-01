'We're crazy in the head!' - Inter's Lukaku says players ready 'to go to war' for trophies

The Belgian has paid tribute to the rest of his squad following a first Scudetto triumph for over a decade with particular praise for Lautaro Martinez

Romelu Lukaku says that Inter's success comes down to the readiness of their players "to go to war", describing himself and his team-mates as "crazy in the head".

The Nerazzurri ended a decade-long Scudetto drought earlier this month after toppling Juventus as champions of Serie A following a superb season under Antonio Conte.

Ahead of this weekend's clash with the Bianconeri, the former Manchester United man paid tribute to his fellow squad members, and has revealed when he realised that the team could challenge for honours at the very top once again.

What has Lukaku said?

"Every team needs players to go to war," the Belgian told DAZN. "[Nicolo] Barella and I, as well as Lautaro [Martinez] and [Marcelo] Brozovic, we are crazy in the head! But we give ourselves energy.

"The games against Milan, Atalanta and Lazio were still waiting for us. Compared to last year, we have won more direct clashes.

"We have shown that we are stronger. After the win against Atalanta, I said to myself: ‘OK, we are really there for the Scudetto’.”

Lukaku on Martinez bond

The onetime Everton forward has also weighed in on the impact of his Argentine team-mate in helping to transform the Milan outfit's fortunes.

“When I saw him for the first time, his father was with him,” Lukaku added. “I told him that within two years we would win some trophies together.

“We work for the team, if I realise that he’s in a better position, I always search for him.”

