‘We’ll work to put things right’ – Iwobi reacts to Nigeria’s disappointing draw against Sierra Leone

The Super Eagles surrendered a four-goal lead to share the points with the Leone Stars at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium

Alex Iwobi has assured fans the Nigerian national team will do all it takes to put things right after they were held to a 4-4 draw by Sierra Leone on Friday.

The Super Eagles cruised to a 4-0 first-half lead before the Leone Stars fought from behind to share the points in Benin City in the qualifying game.

Iwobi opened the scoring in the encounter with a fine finish from the edge of the box and then wrapped up his brace with another impressive strike.

More teams

Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze found the back of the net before the half-time break to give the Super Eagles a comfortable lead.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

The Leone Stars fought back to ensure the game ended in a draw, with Al-Hadji Kamara leading the comeback.

Disappointed with the showing, fans of the Super Eagles have taken to the social media to express their frustration.

Iwobi was also displeased with the outcome of the game but has promised his side will make amends in the return fixture scheduled for Tuesday.

“[I am] deeply disappointed, we’ll work to put things right,” Iwobi posted on Instagram.

Despite the draw, the three-time African champions maintain their lead in Group L with seven points from three games, following victories over the Republic of Benin and Lesotho in November 2019.

A win against Sierra Leone in Freetown could still be enough to see the Super Eagles secure an early ticket to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in .

finished third in the last edition of the continental tournament in behind champions and .