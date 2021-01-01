'We'll see what happens!' - Smiling Arteta responds as he's asked if Arsenal will try to sign Aguero

The striker is leaving Manchester City at the end of the season, with plenty of clubs in the Premier League and abroad linked with a deal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has paid tribute to Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero following the news that he is to leave the Premier League giants this summer - but gave little away when asked if he'd like to sign the Argentine.

Arteta worked closely with Aguero at the Etihad Stadium during his time as No.2 to City boss Pep Guardiola, before moving to Arsenal to take on the head coach role.

Aguero will be available on a free transfer at the end of this season, but Arteta played down a potential move for the 32-year-old, answering "we'll see" when asked if he'll be making a phone call to enquire.

What did Arteta say?

Speaking at his press conference on Thursday, the Arsenal manager said: "Anyone who has been close to Sergio would say the same thing. He's been one of the main faces that has lifted that project.

"You need some leadership, you need some quality players to create those moments, to start to build that project. It's not only the way he plays, it is his charisma, his personality - he is loved by everybody at that club."

Pressed on whether Arsenal could swoop to sign Aguero on a free transfer, Arteta said with a laugh and a smile: "We will see what happens with him in the future."

Where will Aguero go next?

The 32-year-old will leave City as a free agent in the summer after establishing himself as perhaps the club's greatest ever player. The Argentine has scored 257 goals in his City career, becoming far and away the club's all-time top scorer.

Aguero also helped City to major team success, winning four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and five League Cups.

Barcelona have reportedly been keeping a close eye on Aguero's situation this term with a view to bringing him in on a free transfer this summer. The 32-year-old could link-up with close friend and international team-mate Lionel Messi at Camp Nou, but he is also said to be attracting interest from French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

It has even been reported that Aguero could yet stay in the Premier League, with Manchester United now being linked with an audacious bid for his services, as are Chelsea and Arsenal. Juventus have also been touted as a possible destination.

