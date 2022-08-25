Welcome to Wrexham! Ryan Reynolds reveals Premier League dream for club owned by Hollywood stars

Ryan Reynolds has revealed that Wrexham will always harbour ambitions of the Premier League for as long as he and Rob McElhenney are in charge.

WHAT HAPPENED? The two Hollywood stars have become well-loved figures in North Wales after taking over as club owners at the Racecourse Ground in February 2021. They have both made it clear, since day one, that they would eventually love to take Wrexham to the Premier League, although they are under no illusions that it is a very tough task.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to Sky Sports on the day their docuseries released in the UK, Reynolds was asked if top-flight promotion is an achievable aspiration. He responded: "Anything can happen in football. You could put together the greatest team on earth and some giant killer comes along and takes out Man United.

"Anything can happen in this sport so why couldn’t Wrexham theoretically make it all the way to the Premier League one day? This is the place where hopes and dreams are born every day so why not?”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Even if Wrexham are able to secure successive promotions, it will still be a number of years before it is even possible for them to reach the Premier League. They currently find themselves in the National League - the fifth tier of English (and Welsh) football - so plenty of progression is needed before they start to worry about trips to the likes of Old Trafford and Liverpool.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? Last season ultimately ended in disappointment for Wrexham as they were beaten in the National League play-off semi-final by Grimsby Town, less than a week after losing the FA Trophy final at Wembley. Whilst frustrating to finish the season on such a sour note, it provided great hope heading into this term and they find themselves fifth after four games.