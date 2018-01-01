'Welcome back Man Utd!' - Fans react to Solskjaer's five-star debut

The Red Devils thumped Cardiff City 5-1 in the former striker's first game in charge following the sacking of Jose Mourinho

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enjoyed a five-star debut as Manchester United manager.

The former United striker oversaw a thumping 5-1 win over his former charges, Cardiff City.

A Jesse Lingard double, as well as goals from Marcus Rashford, Ander Herrera and Anthony Martial, gave Solskjaer the perfect start to his time in the dugout.

And fans are already champing at the bit to see United back in action, while a number of cheeky Tottenham fans hope that Solskjaer's form continues, so Mauricio Pochettino remains in north London.

Welcome back Manchester United. Thanks Ole for the attacking football, we were all missing it. Let's hope that it last. Exciting times ahead. #MUFC #1MUN — Man United Source (@1ManUnitedNews) December 22, 2018

If the Premier League had started on the day that Ole Gunnar Solskjær took over at Old Trafford, @ManUtd would be top. 🥴 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 22, 2018

First time Man Utd have scored 5 goals in one game, since the days of Sir Alex Ferguson! Brilliant from solskjaer! Man Utd sign him up on that long term contract right now!!!!👀 — Jermaine Jenas (@jjenas8) December 22, 2018

Amazing turn around already for United, give Solskjær the permanent job imho. — Spurs Stat Man (@SpursStatMan) December 22, 2018

Five goals scored for the first time since under Sir Alex Ferguson in the Premier League. Forgot what that felt like. Here's to more under Ole Gunnar Solskjær. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) December 22, 2018

You're being naive if you don't think José Mourinho's Manchester United would have scored five against Cardiff. Okay, it might taken them six or seven matches to get there but still. — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) December 22, 2018

Manchester United never scored more than four goals in a game during Jose Mourinho's 144 matches in charge.



They have done it in their first game after his sacking. Article continues below — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) December 22, 2018