Weghorst intends to change Man Utd transfer plans by earning extension to initial loan deal

Wout Weghorst believes he can keep Manchester United out of the transfer market by being a long-term striker option at Old Trafford.

Dutch forward acquired in January window

Will see out the season at Old Trafford

Confident he can earn permanent switch

WHAT HAPPENED? The Netherlands international has linked up with the Premier League heavyweights on an initial loan agreement with Burnley that is due to run until the end of the 2022-23 campaign. The expectation is that United will use the summer window to find another proven goalscorer – amid links to the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen – but Weghorst intends to prove that he should be retained in a deal that could save the Red Devils millions.

WHAT THEY SAID: The 30-year-old frontman has said when asked if he can earn an extended stay in Manchester: "Of course. The situation now is how it was – it was for a loan. It’s a massive club so I will try to do everything as good as I can, and if it will work out it will be a good option. I’ve seen the first couple of days, almost a week, how big the club is in everything – the facilities, the club, even the quality in the team, the way we’re playing. There’s a lot of quality in everything and that’s something you look to work in, in a winning atmosphere.

"I think the first week went well and it’s up to me to deliver and contribute and to help the team as good as I can. I’m quite confident I can play a role in it. The club was looking for a target man. With [Anthony] Martial there was only one real striker, more of a No.9. They just wanted to add one and then it's up to me and to take your chances."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Weghorst opened his goal account for United in their 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the first leg of a Carabao Cup semi-final clash that has edged them a step closer to Wembley and a first piece of major silverware since 2017.

WHAT NEXT? United will be back in action on Saturday when playing host to Championship side Reading in the fourth round of the FA Cup.