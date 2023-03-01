'I don't like the weather there!' - Rafael Leao delivers Chelsea transfer blow and claims Serie A is 'easy' for him

James Hunsley
|
Rafael Leao Milan 2022-23Getty Images
ChelseaRafael LeãoMilanTransfersSerie APremier League

Despite claiming Serie A is "easy" for him, Milan forward Rafael Leao dealt Chelsea a transfer blow after admitting to not liking London weather.

  • Leao linked with Chelsea move since summer
  • Claimed Serie A is "very easy"
  • But criticised London weather

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portugal international is enjoying another stellar season in Milan and is arguably one of the most sought-after forwards in world football. Big spenders Chelsea appeared to be top of the pile having been linked with a move since the summer, although Leao pointed out one particular stumbling block which could put the brakes on a potential deal.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I don't like the weather there. I went shopping the first time I went to London," the 23-year-old joked to Portuguese outlet A Bola. "[In Milan I like] the Duomo (barbershop), shopping malls, nightclubs and the food."

Despite appearing settled in Italy, Leao added that their top flight may not be challenging enough.

"Serie A is very easy, yes it seems", he added. "Before arriving to Serie A I was in France, where the first year was difficult. They came in hard. But when you have ability, when you are faster, you can create and make a difference. The second year was much better and I grew a lot. I have to show the world what I can do on the pitch and off it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Naturally, it is not just Chelsea who are in for Leao, who has posted 17 goal contributions already this season, with the likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain also thought to be tracking the Portuguese forward. Despite not yet reaching an agreement on a new contract - which expires in 2024 - Milan themselves will hope they can keep hold of the player, after his lawyer claimed he wanted to stay at the club last month.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Rafael Leao Milan 2022-23Getty Images20230226 Graham PotterGetty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LEAO? As contract talk rages on, the 23-year-old will next be in action for Milan in Serie A on Saturday, when they travel to 12th-placed Fiorentina.

Will Chelsea finish in the Premier League top four in 2023?

25778 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Will Chelsea finish in the Premier League top four in 2023?

  • 12%Yes
  • 88%No
25778 Votes
The Ultimate Trivia Battle! Up to $10 000 in daily prizes
DOWNLOAD NOW

Editors' Picks