Timothy Weah refutes claims USMNT are in warm-up mode ahead of 2026 World Cup finals on home soil

Tim Weah has refuted any suggestion that the United States are in warm-up mode ahead of a World Cup finals on home soil in 2026.

US preparing to stage alongside Canada & Mexico

Determined to make an impact in Qatar

Exciting squad picking up useful experience

WHAT HAPPENED? An exciting young squad pieced together by Gregg Berhalter still have much to learn at the very highest level and will have more experience under their belt when taking on co-hosting duties for FIFA’s flagship event alongside neighbours Canada and Mexico. Weah is, however, adamant that the class of 2022 are ready to shine, with the intention being to leave a lasting impression on a historic event in Qatar before attention turns towards future endeavours.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed by ESPN on suggestions that the USMNT could use the 2022 finals as a dress rehearsal, with longer-term plans being drawn up, Lille forward Weah said: “I don't really listen to all of that, to be honest. I think even though we're young, a lot of us are playing in our clubs and getting a lot of experience. I mean, I don't think age plays a factor at all. I feel like it's just how we execute on the day. We had a lot of ups and downs in the qualifiers, and we can't have that at this World Cup. Everything has to be positive, from the way we defend to the way we attack. We just have to be perfect... the team has a lot of energy, a lot of young players who want it, we're all hungry, and we just have to apply it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Weah, the son of former Ballon d’Or winner and AC Milan legend George, has spoken on a regular basis of his desire to prove a point to any doubters in Qatar and help the United States to unlock undoubted potential in the present.

WHAT NEXT? Berhalter’s side will open their 2022 World Cup campaign against Wales on Monday, before then going on to face England and Iran in their other Group B fixtures.