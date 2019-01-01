Weah expecting to play as a No. 9 with Celtic

The U.S. national team forward says he's ready to put in the work to continue his development with Celtic

Timothy Weah says he has "so much more to give" as he begins his loan move with Celtic, where he will be deployed differently than he has been with club or country.

The U.S. national team forward joined the Scottish side from Paris Saint-Germain on Monday in pursuit of first-team minutes.

Weah, the son of legend George Weah, has largely been deployed as a wide player with both PSG and the U.S. national team but, under Brendan Rodgers, the forward is expecting to be played centrally.

“The coach told me he just wants to see me playing my game, helping the team by making runs into spaces and stretching the game," Weah said, according to the Scotsman.

“He’s looking to play me as a nine and I can’t wait. I’m so excited to be here. I feel like the coach has a great plan for me and I think he’ll help me develop as a man.

“The little bit of experience I have will benefit me but I feel that by being here, learning from all the other guys and the coaching staff, combined with hard work and dedication, then I’ll be able to give the fans what they want."

The 18-year-old said he is "so excited" about the move to Celtic, a place where he'll be able to continue his development and impose himself more than he would have been able to at PSG.

Weah scored two goals in six first-team appearances for the Ligue 1 champions, but, after a strong start to the season, found playing time hard to come by under Thomas Tuchel.

"I went there knowing I had to put the work in to get where I wanted to be," Weah told BBC Scotland.

"A few years later, I am playing alongside Neymar and [Kylian] Mbappe. It is an awesome feeling, but I know that is not even half the work done. I have so much more to give and improve on.

"It is really hard to impose yourself with such great players in front of you. I feel like being at Celtic now is the place for me.

"My father has played at Celtic before. He has told me it is really intense and it is good to grow as a footballer by playing for this club."

Weah said he "received "a lot of offers" to go on loan this winter, but Celtic was the one that stood out for him.

The forward met with the squad met in Dubai on Tuesday as he began his stay with the club.

Article continues below

Celtic return to action after their winter break with a Scottish Cup fourth-round tie against Airdrieonians on 19 January, and Weah is already looking forward to getting going with his new club.

"It is a wonderful moment for me, and such a blessing with such a great coach like Brendan Rodgers to lead me in the right direction," he told BBC.

"He and rest of the coaching staff are going to build me and form me into a really good player, and my team-mates are going to help me mature."