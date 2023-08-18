'We will strike!' - Erik ten Hag promises Man Utd fans he will make another transfer move if an opportunity arrives & he will allow Harry Maguire to stay & fight for place

Manchester United could still make more signings before the transfer window closes, according to manager Erik ten Hag.

United's transfer business may not be over

Ten Hag suggests deals could still be done

Urges Maguire to fight for place in team

WHAT HAPPENED? Erik ten Hag has said that he is happy with his squad but will still be looking to bring in players before the transfer window shuts. The Dutchman has spent £165 million ($209m) on Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund but a defensive midfielder could still arrive.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Our squad is covered, all the positions are covered but we're Manchester United, we're always looking for improvement and when there's an opportunity we will strike," Ten Hag told a press conference on Friday. "We are always looking for opportunities [although] I think we have a good squad, with this squad we are convinced we can go for our targets."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United had agreed to sell Harry Maguire to West Ham but the move broke down and Ten Hag welcomed the fact the former captain is remaining in the squad. He also urged the defender to prove he was good enough for a starting berth. "I'm happy he's here, we need a big squad. We have four centre-backs, with Luke Shaw it's five, we need it. We will play 60 matches, lots of our players are internationals so we have a lot of load," the manager said.

"He has to fight for his place. It's up to him. He knows what I expect from him. You know what I expect from a centre-half, he can do it, he has the ability to do it, he has to show it. It's about character, to be convinced, to play the role, he has all the ability and the time is there."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ten Hag also said the club were discussing extending Jonny Evans' short-term contract. He said: "We are in talks, when we have news we will bring that. In this moment [Evans is not available], it's a short contract, we are talking. Yeah [interested in Evans] otherwise we wouldn't be talking."

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? The Red Devils visit Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday looking to improve after a narrow 1-0 win over Wolves.