'We want Bruno & €300m!' - Sesko to Man Utd transfer rumours prompt hilarious response from RB Salzburg

The Austrian side have set a massive asking price for the rising star, who has been targeted by many top teams

RB Salzburg's hilarious price tag for Benjamin Sesko might just throw you off the chair laughing. The Slovenian is one of the most highly-rated teenage forwards in Europe and a few top clubs including Bayern Munich and Manchester United are reportedly monitoring his progress.

Sesko was inducted into the senior team in 2021-22 and in just 1570 minutes he scored 11 goals and provided seven assists across all competitions for Salzburg.

With Cristiano Ronaldo eager to leave Old Trafford in search of Champions League football, United are interested in landing the youngster to reinforce their attack.

What was the tweet from Red Bull Salzburg regarding Sesko's price tag?

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano mentioned that although Manchester United are closely monitoring Sesko, the Premier League club will not make an imminent move for him. He also stated that Newcastle United are also keeping tabs on the youngster.

Manchester United are well informed on Salzburg talent Benjamin Šeško. He’s one of the players monitored, considered ‘really talented’ - but it’s not imminent or advanced deal as of now. 🚨🔴 #MUFC



Man Utd are aware of Šeško as other clubs are informed too, including Newcastle. pic.twitter.com/d5t1BUrc1W — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2022

Responding to the tweet, RB Salzburg said: "We want 300 million + Bruno."

We want 300 million + Bruno 👍 https://t.co/QPKc4jzjJA — FC Red Bull Salzburg EN (@FCRBS_en) July 25, 2022

Salzburg are said to be aware of the interest of United, Newcastle and Bayern and there are reports that the club values the player at £55 million ($66m).

Who else are Manchester United looking at?

Manchester United have so far managed to sign Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez, and Tyrell Malacia in the summer transfer window, but more movement is expected at Old Trafford before the window slams shut.

They have been patiently waiting for Frankie de Jong as talks have stalled even after United agreed to pay £71 million ($84m). However, the Dutchman is inclined to continue at Barcelona and continues to be a part of the club's pre-season preparations.

United have lined up a few alternatives to De Jong and Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is said to sit at the top of that list. Ruben Neves, Youri Tielemans, and Declan Rice are also options that Erik ten Hag could consider.

United are also looking at Brazilian forward Antony, who is keen to swap Amsterdam for Manchester. But Ajax are standing firm on their hefty £68m ($80m) asking price which is acting as a stumbling block.