'We played with courage' - Tuchel expresses delight after Chelsea's 'deserved' victory over Liverpool

The German head coach felt his side were good value for the win at Anfield which saw them move into the top four

Thomas Tuchel has expressed his delight after seeing his "brave" Chelsea side pick up a "deserved" victory over Liverpool on Thursday night.

The Blues moved up to fourth in the Premier League standings after beating the reigning champions 1-0 at Anfield, thanks to a first-half goal from Mason Mount.

Tuchel was pleased with the "courage" his players showed against Liverpool and delighted by the final result, but insists that they have no time to celebrate as the race for Champions League qualification continues to heat up.

What's been said?

The Chelsea boss told Sky Sports post-match: "We played with courage, had excellent moments with the ball, had moments we needed to suffer, never lost the attitude and desire and a deserved win and big performance.

"It was a very good team performance. They ask you a lot of questions and we need to have the answers.

"Everyone was very brave and everyone was sharp. It is a six-point game because the others lose. The race is on, there are still 11 games to go.

"We go step by step. We can never rest and never celebrate, there is no time."

How did Chelsea see off Liverpool?

Chelsea extended their unbeaten run under Tuchel to 10 matches across all competitions after their win against the Reds, who struggled to find a way through the visitors' stubborn rearguard throughout the 90 minutes.

The Blues looked far more threatening than the hosts in the opening 40 minutes of the game, with Timo Werner seeing a goal chalked off for offside after a tight VAR call and generally getting a lot of joy in behind Liverpool's defence.

The west London outfit's pressure finally told when Mount cut inside and fired a powerful low shot past Alisson three minutes before the interval, which capped a superb all-round display from the England international.

Klopp's team were unlucky not to get a penalty early in the second half after N'Golo Kante handled the ball in the box, but Chelsea deservedly held out for all three points to move four clear of their rivals in the table.

Article continues below

What's next?

Chelsea will now start preparing for a clash with Everton at Stamford Bridge on Monday night, which comes five days before they are due to take in a trip to Leeds United.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are due back in Premier League action at home to Fulham on Sunday, where they will be aiming to halt a five-game losing streak at Anfield.

Further reading