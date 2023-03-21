'We played against children!' - Gianluigi Buffon mocks Man Utd & is still completely SHOCKED PSG lost 2019 Champions League tie

Gianluigi Buffon has admitted that he still isn't over Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League round of 16 loss to Manchester United in 2019.

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG let a 2-0 aggregate lead slip in the second leg of their Champions League tie against United at Parc des Princes in the 2018-2019 edition of the competition, as a late Marcus Rashford penalty sealed a 3-1 win for the Red Devils that saw them qualify for the quarter-finals on away goals.

The final result still stings for Buffon to this day, and he believes that PSG's star-studded squad - which also contained the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Angel Di Maria - could have gone on to win the trophy that season if they hadn't capitulated against United.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We threw it away. They played in Paris with children. There was [David] De Gea, [Romelu] Lukaku and Rashford but the others were young," the veteran Italian goalkeeper said on Bobo TV. "We made a mess, mentally. Probably the biggest regret of my career. We were very strong, a mega team."

The 45-year-old added: "The football leveI I saw at PSG will never be seen again in my life. "We felt like we were playing in the Champions League and that we were going to win it this year because we are stronger than others. We messed it up."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Italy captain spent one year in Paris, making 17 league appearances and winning Ligue 1, while the United side that snatched a win at Parc des Princes lost to Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals.

WHAT NEXT? Buffon, now in the twilight of his career, is currently a regular for Serie B's Parma. He insisted last year that he has no desire to retire any time soon.