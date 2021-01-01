'We need to be more polite' - Conte unhappy after clash with Juventus chairman Agnelli in Coppa Italia semi-final

The Inter boss had words with his former club's owner during and after Tuesday's match in Turin

Inter head coach Antonio Conte has demanded "more sportsmanship and respect" from Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli after the pair clashed on Tuesday.

Juve and Inter drew 0-0 in the second leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final, with Juventus advancing to the final through a 2-1 aggregate win.

During and after the match Conte and Agnelli appeared to trade insults, with the Juventus president seen in the stands shouting at the Inter boss on the field.

What did Conte say about the clash with Agnelli?

Speaking to Rai 1 after the match, Conte said: “Juventus should tell the truth. I think the fourth official heard and saw what happened throughout the match.

“They should be more polite in my opinion. They need more sportsmanship and respect for those who work.”

In his post-match press conference, Conte added: "What happened at the end of the game? I have neither the desire nor the pleasure to comment on anything. I think that in all things there must be education. Enough."

What is the history between Conte and Agnelli?

Conte was a star for Juventus as a player, making more than 500 appearances for the club and winning five league titles.

In 2011, Conte returned to Juve to serve as head coach and oversaw a period of great on-field success, winning three consecutive Serie A titles.

But Conte's relationship with the club and Agnelli soured and he stepped down in 2014 during the club's pre-season.

Conte further angered Juve supporters in 2019 when he took over as head coach of the club's fierce rivals Inter.

What did Conte say about the match?

“In my opinion we should have scored the chances we created and it’s a shame, because after 180 minutes we saw two teams that fought until the end,” Conte told Rai 1 about the scoreless draw.

“We paid for the first leg, for some gifts we gave them. We tried to score until the end, because with one goal, they would have had more difficulty.

“I’m sorry because these are matches that are played in 180 minutes. Today we tried in every way, with desire and determination.

“You make mistakes, you have to learn from mistakes and then start over and try again.”

