Saint-Etienne have not won a single Ligue 1 match this season and Khazri says they must work harder to get out of their current crisis

Saint-Etienne midfielder Wahbi Khazri warned his team-mates they must "put our fingers up our a**es" to save their season after losing 3-0 to Nice on Saturday.

Saint-Etienne are bottom of Ligue 1 with just three points from eight matches.

Claude Puel's team have now lost five matches in a row and are yet to win a single game in the French top-flight.

What has been said?

Khazri vented his frustration in the wake of their latest upset and says his side must put in a lot of work if they are to bounce back.

"We conceded three goals at home, it's unacceptable," he told Prime Video.

"We have to put our fingers up our a**es and do a lot more work."

Puel under fire at Saint-Etienne

The team's disastrous start to the season has put pressure on coach Puel, who took charge of the French side in October 2019.

The former Southampton and Leicester boss helped them avoid relegation with a 17th place finish that season, but the 2020-21 campaign was much more comfortable as they came in 11th.

But Saint-Etienne's plummet to the bottom of the table this term has led to reports that he faces being sacked if they do not get a positive result from Sunday's clash against Lyon.

Asked if he is concerned about his future after the loss to Nice, Puel said: "That's how it is, I've already experienced this kind of situation. My duty is to protect the interests of my team.

"Unlike the two previous matches, we missed out, we are fragile, we have to look after our heads."

