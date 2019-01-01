'We have to do the right thing' - Klopp uncertain on Wilson's Liverpool future

The youngster's future remains up in the air according to the manager

manager Jurgen Klopp has been happy with Harry Wilson's pre-season, but he remains unsure about the attacker's future.

Wilson, 22, scored a 30-yard stunner as the European champions beat 3-1 in a friendly at the Stade de Geneve on Wednesday.

He was joined on the scoresheet by Roberto Firmino while a Joachim Andersen own goal contributed the Reds' third goal. Memphis Depay, meanwhile, scored from the spot for Lyon.

The international impressed during a loan spell with last season, scoring 16 Championship goals, and has been linked with , and Bournemouth during this ongoing transfer window.

Speaking after the win over Lyon, Klopp said talks were ongoing about Wilson, who has pleased the manager during Liverpool's pre-season matches.

"We are in constant conversations, that's clear. We have to do the right thing for us and for the boy," he told a news conference on Wednesday.

"There is nothing to talk about in public about it, so we will see what happens in the next eight or nine days until the window closes.

"He is obviously a really good player and I was really happy with him in the whole pre-season. He came back from Derby in a completely different [shape]. That's a good example of how a loan can really work out – it was for Derby really good and for Harry as well. For us as well, which is good.

"I am happy for him that he could show that tonight again. He played not in his best position, he played left wing and did it really well.

"We tried to set it up a little bit so it is more comfortable for him with positioning and stuff like that. When he scored the goal, it was just Harry – brilliant."

The Reds have endured a difficult pre-season with the victory over Lyon being the club's third win in seven matches this summer.

Liverpool topped Tranmere and Bradford City before falling to , and while drawing Club de Portugual.

The winners will face Premier League rivals in the Community Shield on Sunday before their league opener at home to five days later.