'We don't score goals and that's a big problem' - Klopp laments Liverpool's offensive failings

The Reds have been in a miserable run in front of goals since scoring seven against Crystal Palace before Christmas

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has lamented his side’s offensive impotence following their 1-0 loss to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.

The defeat, which leaves their hopes of finishing in the top four hanging in the balance, was their sixth in succession at home in the Premier League. Never before their present run had they lost more than four-consecutive top-flight games.

Klopp, whose defence has been decimated by injury this season, seems to have point the finger at his forward line.

What was said?

“There were moments we could have had more of an impact on the game. Conceding that goal before half-time was a massive blow. We tried to react and the boys showed that. In the end we don’t score goals and that’s a big problem,” Klopp told Sky Sports .

“Fulham will cause us problems – it’s clear. They’re in a good moment, they’re a good team. We all agree a team like this should stay in the Premier League.

“[On suggestions Fulham players wanted it more] The winner is always right. My boys wanted it. It’s easy to judge they have won it so wanted it more. I don’t think that’s the problem.

“I don’t have to stand here and say we’re fighting for this or that.”

Liverpool’s goal drought

Liverpool are in the midst of a poor run in front of goal. They have failed to score in three of their last four Premier League matches, while they have been shut out eight times in their 14 league matches since beating Crystal Palace 7-0 in December.

The bigger picture

Defeat leaves Liverpool four points off the top four, though they have played one more game than Chelsea, who are fourth, and two more than both Everton and West Ham, who are ahead of them in the league.

Their prospects of finishing in the Champions League spots are, therefore, hanging in the balance.

“We never had momentum in the season. You can see it’s still in the boys. They still have it all but at the moment can’t show it. It would be a masterpiece to find out how we change that overnight,” Klopp said.

On Wednesday, they host RB Leipzig in the last 16 of the Champions League holding a 2-0 advantage from the first leg.

